General Hospital spoilers: Sonny and Brad come face to face and Jordan visits Cyrus with demands

General Hospital spoilers tease that this week is going to be an intense one in Port Charles. After the loss of Marcus Taggert (Real Andrews), everyone is out for blood.

The mob war is still in full force, and news about Liesl (Kathleen Gati) being arrested will start to spread. Tension is running high, and no one is safe.

Jordan visits Cyrus

After a week of loss and terror, Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) is going to take things into her own hands. She is the only person left from the team who took down Cyrus (Jeff Kober) and put him in prison.

She is going to demand to know what he wants. Jordan is concerned about Curtis (Donnell Turner) and TJ (Tajh Bellow). It is worrisome that she is the sole survivor, and with her family a target, she has no choice but to step up and find out how to end things.

Meanwhile, Stella (Vernee Watson) is back in Port Charles too. General Hospital spoilers teased she would be talking to Curtis, but is it connected to what is happening with Jordan?

Sonny comes face to face with Brad

This week, General Hospital is giving viewers what they have been waiting for.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is going to see Brad (Parry Shen) face to face. He is wearing orange and handcuffed, but that doesn’t mean he is safe. Sonny is going to want answers, and when he picks Brad up by the collar, he means business.

What will Brad say to Sonny about the baby swap? He knows that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) is trying to pin everything on him, but the whole thing was her idea.

Brad is a lot of things, but a baby swap initiator isn’t one of them.

At Charlie’s Pub, Nelle is sitting there and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) throws a drink on her. After what happened last week, it isn’t shocking that General Hospital is foreshadowing another knockout fight between the two women.

Willow feels Nelle is responsible for all the pain going around, and she isn’t wrong.

Maxie talks to Anna

Liesl’s arrest has shocked Maxie (Kirsten Storms) to her core.

She is seen talking to Anna (Finola Hughes) and Finn (Michael Easton) with Peter (Wes Ramsey) by her side. Devastation doesn’t cover the emotion she feels, and Maxie wants to know how she could have missed the signs.

Little does she know, Peter is the one deceiving her, and he is the one who has the most access to her son. Unfortunately, it looks like it will be a while before he is truly exposed.

How will the people of Port Charles survive this week? Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.