General Hospital spoilers for next week: Maxie backs Peter, Jordan worries, and Sonny isn’t backing down

General Hospital spoilers for next week promise more drama in Port Charles. Things are far from over with the mob war.

As life continues to change for the people of Port Charles, more disaster is on the horizon. How will your favorites fare this week?

Maxie goes all-in for Peter

Now that Peter (Wes Ramsey) has Anna (Finola Hughes) believing that Liesl (Kathleen Gati) orchestrated the entire plot to kill Franco (Roger Howarth) and Andre (Anthony Montgomery), things are going to get complicated.

After months of investing in her relationship with Peter, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is going to double down on his innocence. While everyone else in Port Charles believes that he is connected to the events that transpired, she is standing her ground. Maxie wants to believe the best about him, especially with things being so serious.

This will cause friction with Lulu (Emme Rylan) in the coming weeks. Look for these besties to have some harsh words between them.

Jordan’s life is catching up with her

Now that it is known that Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) is involved with Cyrus (Jeff Kober) and helped put him behind bars, there is going to be some fallout.

General Hospital viewers saw Molly (Haley Pullos) grow concerned about TJ (Tajh Bellow) not returning home following their failed engagement. Is there something more to his disappearance? Molly will continue to press Jordan for info, knowing she is keeping something from her. Jordan is beside herself next week, but does it have to do with her son?

Her disapproval of working with Sonny (Maurice Benard) isn’t going to stop him from protecting his family. Jason (Steve Burton) isn’t keen on working with the police commissioner. Just remember, Sonny isn’t going to back down from this.

The fallout from Taggert’s (Real Andrews) death is going to cause issues throughout Port Charles. Trina’s (Syndey Mikayla) mom debuted and it looks like she will be sticking around. Portia (Brook Kerr) is going to be trying to find out what happened and her snub to Ava (Maura West) was ice cold.

Look for more Nelle (Chloe Lanier) drama to be heavy in the coming weeks as well. She is working hard to pin it all on Brad (Parry Shen), but not everyone is buying what she is selling. Nelle always loses when she least expects it, and this time, she might get exactly what is coming to her.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.