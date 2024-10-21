General Hospital spoilers: Sam prepares for transplant, Sasha’s paternity, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease that big things are coming this week for the ABC soap.

The dreaded end of Kelly Monaco’s run as Sam begins this week.

She will gear up for surgery, and we all know how that will end.

Meanwhile, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is angry that Holly (Emma Samms) is back in town and declaring Robert (Tristan Rogers) is her father.

There will be a get-together at the Savoy to send Marshall (Robert Gossett) off on tour, but don’t expect it to be all happy and fun.

Transplant time

As Sam gears up to save Lulu’s (Alexa Havins) life, General Hospital viewers know this is the end for her.

The ABC soap fired Kelly Monaco, and she wrapped her final scenes last month. As the end draws near, it seems Sam will die during the transplant surgery or very shortly after.

In the General Hospital preview video, Sam tells Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Jason (Steve Burton) that she is Lulu’s match and will donate part of her liver to save her.

The scene that closes everything out is Sam’s family standing at the elevator as she heads to surgery.

Sasha’s predicament

After Holly blew into town and dropped a paternity bombshell on Sasha, she spiraled out of control.

She spoke to Robert last week, and the two conducted a DNA test through the WSB to ensure Holly couldn’t meddle.

Sasha talks to Maxie (Kirsten Storms) about Holly’s words and why she kept her mother’s identity a secret from everyone she knows and loves in Port Charles.

We suspect the DNA test will come back as a match because, in the video, Robert tells Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) that he has another daughter.

Marshall’s farewell

It was confirmed that Marshall would be headed off to pursue his dreams as actor Robert Gossett was exiting General Hospital.

As his friends and family gather at The Savoy to send him off, Portia (Brook Kerr) attempts to make an announcement about Heather (Alley Mills).

She has everyone’s attention as Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Joss (Eden McCoy) look on horrified. Curtis (Donnell Turner) goes into damage control mode, as he promised to protect her after she confessed to altering Heather’s cobalt numbers.

Will Portia announce her misdeeds while everyone is in attendance?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.