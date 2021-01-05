General Hospital spoilers: Robert threatens Peter, Laura warns Jason, and Franco freaks out

General Hospital is heating up this week with a potential war between enemies about to happen in Port Charles.

Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) may have gone too far this time after she took it upon herself to hit Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) right where it hurts the most. She made arrangements to have his mother kidnapped from the long-term care facility in Vermont.

Her actions have not only upset Cyrus and his brother, Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight), but also Jason (Steve Burton) and Laura (Genie Francis). The aftermath is about to get very interesting, to say the least.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

The mob war could have even more dangerous consequences if things escalate. General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday will bring even more drama for others in Port Charles.

Peter’s run-in with Robert

General Hospital viewers know exactly how Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) feels about Peter August (Wes Ramsey). The WSB agent wants to nail Peter big time and he also wants to make sure that Maxie (Kirsten Storms) doesn’t get hurt by her future husband.

The previews reveal that Robert will lay into Peter warning him that he will regret it. It looks like Peter has a smirk on his face during their confrontation as well.

Meanwhile, Maxie seems to be upset by something. She may be talking about Lulu (Emme Rylan) when she mentions that someone is missing out on so much.

Read More General Hospital spoilers for next week: The Corinthos family is in danger and Finn gets upset

While Lulu lays comatose in a long-term care facility, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) continues his mission to nab Peter. However, he seems to be at a standstill waiting to hear from the WSB.

Unfortunately, Dr. Kirk will not be returning any of Dante’s phone calls as Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) killed him. Now, Dante is waiting for orders on how to move forward with his plan.

Franco is having a tough time

Franco (Roger Howarth) is ready to start his treatment, but it appears that things may not go as expected. The spoilers reveal that he kind of freaks out, seemingly from the voices that he continues to hear in his head.

Also on Tuesday, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) will meet up. Their conversation may steer towards Nina finding her daughter as she tells her ex that it’s time to stop kidding herself.

Laura is not happy

Mayor Laura just had a confrontation with Cyrus on Monday’s episode and things got pretty heated. Cyrus seems to be coming undone over his mother being taken.

He blames Jason, and now Laura will confront Jason about the situation. She warns him that this will most likely start a war, and she is probably right about that.

Carly has made Jason quite upset that he is now having to “cross a line” that he never thought he would. Now he has to take the blame for her mess.

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) is also concerned that Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) disappearance will put Josslyn (Eden McCoy) in danger. Carly tells him that everything is being handled.

Carly seems pretty confident, but will her actions put lives in danger?

Be sure to watch this week to see how it all plays out.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.