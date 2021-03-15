General Hospital spoilers: Revenge and an ‘Earth-shattering’ return

Ava warns Nina on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease that revenge is on everyone’s mind this week.

After a disastrous would-be double wedding, the fallout is still making waves in Port Charles.

Not only is Peter (Wes Ramsey) hinting at wanting payback for Anna (Finola Hughes) blowing up his life, but he also believes that Maxie (Kirsten Storms) will be easily won back.

With so much going on, it is going to be an eventful week on the ABC soap.

Jason issues a warning

Just as Peter was telling Anna all about herself and tearing her down for the lies she told, Jason (Steve Burton) was standing in the doorway.

He heard Peter tell her that it should have been her life taken, not Alex’s (Finola Hughes). That, of course, is going to cause red flags because revenge is in the air. Not only has Peter’s life been blown up, but he also lost Maxie and his daughter in the process.

Stone Cold already has his suspicions that Peter killed Franco (Roger Howarth). The pieces are all coming together, and some viewers are thinking a “whodunnit” is coming.

Will Peter take Jason’s warning?

Ava warns Nina

No one knows the wrath of Carly (Laura Wright) better than Ava (Maura West). Things with Avery’s (Ava and Grace Scarola) custody haven’t been easy at all. Now that Sonny (Maurice Benard) is “gone,” Ava has been able to have her daughter full-time. Carly didn’t make it easy for her, though.

In an attempt to help a friend, Ava warns Nina (Cynthia Watros) about going up against the Corinthos family. Wiley (Theo and Erik Olson) is her grandson by blood, but legally, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is his mother. Once Nina revealed to him that Willow wasn’t his “real” mom, she was asked to leave and told she needed some time away from the little boy.

Nina isn’t going to take no for an answer, but how far will she go?

An ‘Earth-shattering’ return

Michael (Chad Duell) is shocked while standing in the Quartermaine living room. Of course, it appears he is speechless regarding who is in front of him.

While it is likely that General Hospital wants viewers to think Sonny may have come home, that is not the case. It is Brook Lynn returning to Port Charles and she is very pregnant.

Remember, she took off after Nelle (Chloe Lanier) slashed her throat and caused her to lose her voice. She had also slept with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and taken a pregnancy test ahead of leaving town. This is going to complicate a lot, and hopefully, amp up the shock factor going forward.

Also, the paternity test that Finn (Michael Easton) ran on Chase (Josh Swickard) will be shown. Fans have long suspected that he was his father and not his brother, and now, the truth will be revealed.

Be sure to tune in all this week so you don’t miss a moment of the soapy drama.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.