General Hospital spoilers for next week: Liz and Carly have words, Peter gains an ally, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week promise there are more confrontation, questions, and alliances.

Coming off of Franco’s (Roger Howarth) death, Port Charles is reeling. That, coupled with the double wedding that didn’t happen, will cause issues for the foreseeable future.

There are just a few weeks between now and the preparation for what will go into May sweeps. After an interesting run with February sweeps, there is no telling what other curveballs the General Hospital writers will throw at viewers.

Carly and Elizabeth have words

Let’s be honest, Franco wasn’t Carly’s (Laura Wright) favorite person at all. She loathed his existence, so why are she and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) having words?

Currently, Jason (Steve Burton) is the number one suspect for Franco’s murder. Elizabeth thinks he did it, Scotty (Kin Shriner) thinks he did it, and while viewers know that is not the case, it isn’t looking good for the enforcer.

Will the two women battle over Jason’s non-involvement in the murder of Franco, or will they be arguing over the relief felt now that he is gone and the danger factor has lowered within the city?

Peter’s fate

As the rage continues from the fallout of Peter (Wes Ramsey) surviving the battle with Franco, he is going to work overtime to remain under the radar where that is concerned. While Maxie (Kirsten Storms) may be unsure about her next move, he is working on covering his tracks.

Talking himself out of things has become easier for Peter. General Hospital spoilers reveal that next week, that is the tactic he is going to use when he is approached with questions.

At the end of the week, Peter will find an unlikely ally. Who in Port Charles would be that naive? Or, better yet, that foolish? Our bet is on Cyrus (Jeff Kober), but that is just a wild guess based on the enemies he has stacking up.

Other Port Charles happenings

Meanwhile, Sam (Kelly Monaco) continues spending time with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). They will meet up at Kelly’s, giving more reason for viewers to push for the two to become a couple. Without Jason standing in the way, Sam deserves to be happy.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) finds time to congratulate TJ (Tajh Bellow) on his union to Molly (Haley Pullos). Only Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) and Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) were there to witness the event, and now, the news of the big moment will start to spread.

Look for Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) to be returning in the coming days. Also, Chad Brannon is going to be dropping back into Port Charles as well. These two arrivals will certainly have General Hospital fans talking when the time comes.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.