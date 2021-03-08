General Hospital spoilers: Peter’s comeuppance arrives

Peter has to face the realities of his lies on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Port Charles is going to feel the fallout of Peter’s (Wes Ramsey) lies.

The truth about who he really is was revealed last week during the would-be double wedding. Not only did everyone learn that Alex (Finola Hughes) was his mother, but they also learned that he took down Drew’s (Billy Miller) plane and framed Liesl (Kathleen Gati).

Friday’s cliffhanger saw Peter get hit in the stairway of The Metro Court by Franco (Roger Howarth), and that is right where things pick up for this week’s episodes.

Maxie realizes the depth of devastation

In the General Hospital preview video for this week, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is still in the hospital. She is sitting there, speaking with Anna (Finola Hughes) and comes to a shocking revelation. The man she loves is a lie. Maxie fell in love with the idea and persona Peter put on, not with the real person he is at his core.

While it is still up in the air about what she plans to do about her relationship with Peter, spoilers reveal that she is going to be making a decision this week. Maxie is pregnant with his daughter, which means that even if she chooses to walk away from the situation with him, she will still have to share a child with someone she knows very little about.

What will happen to Peter?

As the news about the wedding travels, there are several questions about what will happen to Peter. Currently, Franco has him in his art studio after hitting him in the stairwell.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) finds his way to Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) and Jason (Steve Burton). He relays the information about the wedding not happening, and presumably fills them in on what Peter admitted to and the situation at hand.

Of course, Jason has been suspicious and has been working on getting proof for quite some time. Spinelli has been concerned about Maxie and their daughter being around Peter, and now, he has even more cause to worry.

Franco now has concrete proof that Peter was the one who kidnapped Drew, from his own mouth. That video he waited too long to watch is the very key that was needed.

Now, the biggest question is what Franco plans to do with Peter now that he has him tied up in his studio. Remember, he is no stranger to torture, but has Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) softened his heart?

Be sure to tune in each day to see how everything plays out.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.