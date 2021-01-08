General Hospital spoilers: Peter gets snappy, Jason is questioned, and Michael has some news

General Hospital has had two days of interruptions this week due to breaking news. The episode that was supposed to be shown on Wednesday was delayed by a day.

In addition, most viewers were only able to see half of Thursday’s episode. However, the ABC soap made sure that it would be available to watch for those who missed it.

Spoilers for Friday’s show reveal that Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) may just be getting payback for all that he has done to the people of Port Charles.

Plus, there may be some news coming about the missing mobster, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard).

Laura lays into Cyrus as Jordan brings Jason in for questioning

Laura (Genie Francis) has had enough of her newfound brother’s actions. Lately, though, it seems that she is having just a little bit of compassion for the guy since his frail mother has been kidnapped.

However, on Friday, she is expected to let him know that he is the only one to blame for this mess. He has taunted pretty much everyone in town since he got let out of prison, and now it has come back to bite him in the butt.

In the meantime, Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) brings Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) into the PCPD with his lawyer, Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy), in tow.

Jordan asks what he knows about Cyrus’ mother’s kidnapping. Jason will likely keep mum about it as he always does.

Peter scrambles

The other villain in town, Peter August (Wes Ramsey), just got hold of some distressing information. Franco (Roger Howarth) is hearing Peter’s voice in his head and he could very well be the key to taking Peter down.

On Friday’s General Hospital, Sam (Kelly Monaco) will stop Peter in his tracks as he rushes out to likely figure out how to take care of the problem. Will Sam get suspicious of his behavior?

Chase and Willow have dinner together

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) agreed to have dinner with Chase (Josh Swickard) and that happens tomorrow. In the previews, Chase appears to spill his feelings about what he really wants more than anything.

Many fans are hoping that this couple will get back together, but things have gotten a bit more complicated these days with her marriage to Michael (Chad Duell).

Peter has a lot on his mind, West Coast… and now, the voices in Franco’s head should worry him too.

Sonny’s still missing

Willow’s husband has been a little preoccupied with Sonny’s disappearance. Michael will be relaying a message to Carly (Laura Wright) that he received from the New Jersey state police.

Have they found a clue as to Sonny’s whereabouts?

It’s interesting that Sasha (Sofia Mattson) will also be on hand when Michael confronts his mom with the information.

Keep watching to see how these storylines all play out.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.