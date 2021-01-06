General Hospital spoilers: Obrecht tries to hide, Kevin worries, and Jordan is defiant

General Hospital spoilers promise plenty of drama coming up for the remainder of this week.

A mob war seems to be on the horizon and the residents of Port Charles are scrambling to stop it. There is also the fate of Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) that many have to consider.

What’s in store for Wednesday’s General Hospital?

Liesl in disguise

Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) has been roaming around GH for a while now and no one has taken notice. With the exception of Franco (Roger Howarth), Scott (Kin Shriner), and now Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), she has gone unnoticed with her blonde wig and mask.

However, she will be stopped by Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) on Wednesday and it looks like she may figure out who the doctor is.

While Obrecht will be doing her best to hide her identity from Anna, Peter (Wes Ramsey) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) will continue to plan their nuptials. Obrecht is determined to take Peter down, but Maxie’s pregnancy was a complete surprise to her.

However, that doesn’t mean that Obrecht will halt her plans. She is even more desperate to nab Maxie’s fiancé.

Anna was on her way to find Dante and it looks like she may find him after all. In the General Hospital previews, Dante is chatting with someone, so it’s likely that Obrecht isn’t found out just yet.

More Ryan drama

As if Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) isn’t enough to worry about, Laura will get a call from Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) while she is with Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Ava (Maura West) at Charlie’s Pub. She says that her husband wants all three of them to meet him at GH.

That could only mean that It has something to do with Kevin’s evil twin, Ryan Chamberlain.

The previews show Kevin staring into a hospital room with Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) standing behind him. She says that it’s out of their hands.

The soap had previously revealed that Ryan may not be as bad off as everyone thinks he is. It seems almost inevitable that he will somehow escape once again and likely go after Ava and Nik.

“You’ll leave when I’m good and ready for you to leave!” #GH pic.twitter.com/bMM35GF8e6 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 6, 2021

Jordan gives a ‘wrong answer’

Cyrus is having quite a bad week and it’s about to get even worse for him when Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) becomes defiant.

The police commissioner has been doing Cyrus’ bidding, but on Wednesday, she will indicate to him that there isn’t anything else to do for him. Cyrus doesn’t look too happy with her answer.

Cyrus’ brother, Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight), continues his meeting with Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). However, Valentin will become a bit angry with his lawyer.

He will order Martin not to leave until he says he can. What is that all about?

Keep watching to find out.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.