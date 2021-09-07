General Hospital spoilers: Nina gets a surprise, Carly gets a visitor, and Curtis looks for someone

Carly gets a visitor on General Hospital this week. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for this week’s episodes of the ABC soap promise there is a lot packed into the four shows.

With an encore presentation for Labor Day, viewers were left hanging for three days. A lot is happening in Port Charles and Nixon Falls, and with the upcoming Jarly wedding, there is a lot of ground to cover.

Nina’s world begins unraveling

For months, Nina (Cynthia Watros) has been keeping a very dark secret. She has built a life with “Mike” (Maurice Benard), all the while knowing that his family was grieving his loss.

As the relationship developed, “Mike” began to fall for Nina. She has allowed herself to cross the very blurred lines, and now, everything is about to crash down in front of her.

Last week on General Hospital, Jax (Ingo Rademacher) began to put the pieces together about who Nina has been hiding. It was the marinara sauce that tipped him off, but the fuzzy memories he had from Nixon Falls also played a role.

In the General Hospital preview video, Nina looks startled when she turns around and sees someone. That is presumably Jax, and she likely knows trouble is coming.

Carly gears up to marry Jason

A new life is ahead for Carly (Laura Wright) as she gets ready to marry Jason (Steve Burton). She still misses Sonny, but to keep the business going, the union is necessary.

She made some serious missteps regarding the five families, and marrying Jason and combining their presence is the only way to keep control of everything.

When she gets a visitor, Carly appears shocked. General Hospital spoilers teased a conversation with Monica (Leslie Charleson), so perhaps that is who is at her door.

Curtis and Jordan are on a misson

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) are on a mission. She is seen searching for something or someone in a basement with her flashlight. She is worried about Cyrus (Jeff Kober) and the plan he has in motion, especially with the upcoming wedding.

Meanwhile, Curtis is seen coming to blows with someone. He is working on the Drew (Cameron Mathison) case. He called and spoke with Phyllis (Joyce Guy) about Crichton Clark, so perhaps he was on another mission to talk to someone she knew.

A lot is happening on General Hospital this week, and you won’t want to miss a single moment of suspense and drama.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.