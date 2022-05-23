General Hospital spoilers: Nina faces Michael and Willow in court

Willow isn’t going to let Nina win on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers reveal the visitation battle for Wiley gets underway.

It’s been a long time coming, and now, Nina (Cynthia Watros) will face Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) in court.

With the end of May sweeps nearing, this will be the catalyst to move the show forward through summer.

Who shows up for the hearing?

Nina doesn’t have many friends left in Port Charles, but she does have one man by her side. Sonny (Maurice Benard) decides to sit on her side following his falling out with Michael.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) warns Sonny ahead of his decision, but that doesn’t appear to phase him. He sits on her side anyway.

Carly (Laura Wright) shows up for Micheal and Willow. They believe they will be able to win against Nina in a slam-dunk case. But is that actually what will happen?

Court gets underway

Nina is sworn in to tell the whole truth before taking the stand. With the expose that was printed in the Invader, there isn’t much she can lie about now.

The looks among the various parties prove this is a case that will get everyone’s full attention. Scott (Kin Shriner) is Nina’s attorney, but Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) is a shark. Will she outsmart the quirky attorney?

The General Hospital preview video reveals that Willow and Nina get into a physical altercation when the former grabs the latter. These two have been on rocky terms since Willow arrived in Port Charles and began teaching Valentin’s (James Patrick Stuart) daughter.

Carly knows Willow and Nina are related

There is so much at stake here, including the well-being of Wiley. Michael and Willow believe Nina is a threat to him, but they don’t know the whole truth.

Carly has been hiding a secret after promising Harmony (Inga Cadranel) that she would look after and protect Willow.

With the DNA test, Carly will be tasked with deciding what the next move should be. Telling the truth about Nina being Willow’s mother could work against her in the case, but keeping the secret could strain her relationship with Michael and Willow.

What will Carly’s decision be when it comes to Willow?

How will the court battle turn out?

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the tense drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.