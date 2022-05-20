General Hospital spoilers for next week: Visitation battle, Esme stirs the pot, and Elizabeth’s mystery

Elizabeth’s mystery may be coming to an end on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week tease very tense interactions as the visitation battle finally gets underway.

It’s been months in the making, and now, the final days of May sweeps will be filled with the hearing.

What does the ABC soap have planned for viewers this week? Let’s take a look at what to expect in Port Charles.

Esme stirs up trouble

She’s been attempting to seduce Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) for weeks, and Esme (Avery Pohl) finally has an opportunity.

At the beginning of the week, she manages to stir up some trouble. She is good at lighting the match and watching everything around her burn.

When she finds Nikolas alone and vulnerable, it might just be the perfect time to move in on Spencer’s (Nicholas Chavez) dad. Speaking of Spencer, another stipulation is put on his trust fund, which may anger Esme more than ever.

Wiley visitation battle

General Hospital has been teasing that the Wiley visitation battle will be intense. Next week, the hearing gets underway. It will last for most of the week, wrapping up May sweeps.

After learning about his latest move, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) gets upset with Sonny (Maurice Benard). Is he the one to support Nina (Cynthia Watros) throughout the hearing instead of Michael (Chad Duell)?

General Hospital spoilers tease Scotty (Kin Shriner) calls a surprise witness to the stand. Will it be Sonny, and if so, what will he say?

Don’t expect this to be cut and dry. It will be filled with ups and downs, and lines will be drawn further in the sand. Relationships will be changed forever, and family will turn into enemies.

Elizabeth’s issue

For weeks, General Hospital has teased that Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) is dealing with something more than what meets the eye. She is convinced that Franco (Roger Howarth) has been haunting her, but speculation is she is experiencing a psychological break.

After what happened in Thursday’s episode, it seems more than likely she is experiencing something triggered by Franco’s death and her new relationship with Finn (Michael Easton).

Spoilers tease that the truth about what’s happening with Elizabeth will be close to being revealed. Will what fans have speculated all along be the answer?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.