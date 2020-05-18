General Hospital spoilers: Nelle shocks everyone with her new husband

General Hospital is teasing a week to remember. With the Thursday cliffhanger, anything is possible this week on the ABC soap.

As the custody battle for Wiley is ready to begin, a key member is missing. When everyone wonders where Nelle (Chloe Lanier) is, they get the shock of their lives as she bursts into the courtroom in a wedding dress.

Who did Nelle marry?

A grand entrance on General Hospital

So many viewers are wondering who Nelle married on General Hospital. Last week’s spoilers for the show indicated that the tot’s biological mom would make a grand entrance, but no one saw what was coming.

Speculation is that Julian (William deVry) is the one who marries Nelle.

She knows all about his involvement with keeping the secret from Lucas (Ryan Carnes). In an attempt to blackmail him, Nelle asked him to be her character witness. When that failed, it looked like the two would part with animosity.

If she did marry Julian, it is going to be a wild ride. Someone was crazy enough to marry the unstable sociopath, but who?

Diane is shocked

In the General Hospital promo video, it is clear that Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) is dumbfounded. She calls the move slimy and underhanded, which gives away that they know who Nelle has married.

As the surprises keep coming, it is clear that Nelle is in it to win it. She wants Wiley so that she can stick it to Michael (Chad Duell) and Carly (Laura Wright).

Her life’s mission has been to make Carly pay for leaving her behind. She remembers seeing her “sister” in Florida and watching her walk away.

Nelle believes that all of the bad things that happened to her are because of that.

Is Sasha using drugs?

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is having a hard time dealing with the reality of what is going on. She allowed Michael to believe she had an affair with Chase (Josh Swickard) so that he and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) would marry.

Everything went according to plan, but Sasha is heartbroken.

She was late to the Deception photoshoot, causing chaos for Maxie (Kirsten Storms). As she was trying to get herself together, she was handed a vile.

It appears that Sasha took whatever was inside and bounced back to life.

Now, she will be given one more to get through the bad days. Is this the beginning of what could be a big problem for one of the prettiest women in Port Charles?

This week is the final week of new episodes of General Hospital. Next week, the show will encore episodes of the Nurses Ball. At this point, when production will resume remains a mystery.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.