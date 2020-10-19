General Hospital spoilers: Nava could be a thing, Michael punches Chase, and Sonny meets with Diane

General Hospital is ready to give fans some shocking moments. For months, the Nelle (Chloe Lanier) storyline took over, and now, the show plans to address several other loose ends.

From a relationship of convenience to former friends battling it out in the boxing ring, Port Charles is going to be incredibly intense this week.

Michael and Chase come face to face

Michael (Chad Duell) and Chase (Josh Swickard) have kept themselves professional for all intents and purposes. The two have seen each other since the big cheating “scandal,” but it has always gone smoothly.

This week on General Hospital, Chase and Michael meet in the boxing ring. The cop is warned by the businessman to proceed at his own risk, which lands him being punched in the face.

These two were incredibly good friends until Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) walked in on Chase and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) in a compromising position.

Of course, it was all a fake setup so that Michael and Willow would marry without guilt and be able to get custody of Wiley. The plan worked, but now, Chase is missing his girl.

She will be sitting down with Sasha this week, but will that change anything anyway?

Diane and Sonny

The General Hospital preview video shows Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) having a conversation.

There has been some speculation about Mike’s (Max Gail) will. Is this what they are discussing?

Remember, Carly (Laura Wright) has to speak with the detectives about Nelle this week. She has been worried about her version of events not lining up.

Is Diane going to be there with Carly?

Nava is a go

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Ava (Maura West) have been playing a dangerous game of house. Last week, he revealed he has genuine feelings for his wife of convenience.

Now, Nikolas will ask Ava about her feelings. She is falling for the prince as well. Will she admit that there is more to them than the facade they put up?

Several General Hospital viewers are fond of a Nava pairing, especially because it was teased way before Tyler Christopher vacated the role. It was a storyline brought back and put full circle — rare in the world of soaps.

Port Charles is gearing up for November sweeps in just a few weeks, and now is the time to set the pace.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.