General Hospital spoilers: Nathan Parsons returns as Ethan Lovett

General Hospital has another familiar face headed back to the small screen. Nathan Parsons will be resuming the role of Ethan Lovett.

The son of Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) and Holly Sutton (Emma Samms), Ethan made his mark on Port Charles. He held the role from 2009 through 2012 but returned for two short stints since.

Why is Ethan coming back to Port Charles?

While where General Hospital viewers will see Ethan remains to be seen, it is likely he will be coming back to Port Charles.

News has spread that Holly is presumed dead. Robert (Tristan Rogers) isn’t happy about it at all and is questioning everything. He is looking into the circumstances and General Hospital spoilers reveal that he may find something that leads to speculation she isn’t dead after all.

Ethan is the love child of Luke and Holly, so his half-siblings are Lucky and Lulu (Emme Rylan). He could be returning home to see his sister, especially after the year she has had. It’s been a while since he has checked in on his family or been mentioned on the show.

What has Nathan Parsons been up to since leaving General Hospital?

Currently, he stars as Max Evans on Roswell, New Mexico on the CW network. He is an alien who was raised as a human and has been picking up the pieces of his life. Once he finds love again, he is injured and brought back to life by Liz (Jeanine Mason).

Before that, he appeared on True Blood as James Kent for two seasons. Also, he was on The Originals as Jackson Kenner. Nathan also played Nick Branson on Once Upon a Time. It is clear he enjoys fantasy dramas and he appears to succeed while cast in them.

How long will Ethan stick around?

This is said to be a short stint on General Hospital. His debut is unknown as of now, with only his return confirmed. All of the details surrounding the storyline and who he will be in scenes with remains to be seen.

For now, long-time General Hospital fans can rejoice in the fact that Luke and Holly’s son will be returning to Port Charles. Nathan Parsons took a lot of heat when it was announced that Ethan was Luke’s son, but he enjoyed the role and originating a character that had legacy parents.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.