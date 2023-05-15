General Hospital spoilers: Michael makes a move, Dex says goodbye, and Nina seeks out Carly

General Hospital spoilers tease that the drama builds as May sweeps hit the halfway mark.

With Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) dead and gone, the focus is on Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and whether she will beat cancer.

As the focus shifts to saving Willow’s life, things between Michael (Chad Duell) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) are dicey. Her plea to Michael to make amends with his dad hasn’t fallen on deaf ears.

Friday’s episode left viewers wondering what would happen to Dex (Evan Hofer) as he was put in a dangerous position. Michael helped him get into Sonny’s organization to complete a job, and now that he isn’t moving forward, Dex is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Sonny should be elated to get back into Michael’s good graces and have access to his grandchildren again, but will it come at a cost? Willow didn’t sanction Nina (Cynthia Watros), which will be a contention point.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Dex attempts to say goodbye

When taking the job Michael offered, Dex had no idea how attached he would get to Port Charles.

He got more than he bargained for when meeting Joss (Eden McCoy). Their relationship was forbidden, which only drew them closer. In a sense, the General Hospital writers were giving Carly’s (Laura Wright) daughter her own version of Jason Morgan (Steve Burton).

Dex believes he has no choice but to leave Port Charles because there is no way out of Sonny’s business. This matches up with spoilers, which teased Joss would go to Sonny and ask for something. She will likely beg him to let Dex go so they can continue their life together.

Michael shows up to speak to Sonny

Friday’s show brought Michael to Sonny’s office, and their truce should begin when the show airs this week.

However, in the preview video, Sonny seems to be talking for himself and Nina, and Michael isn’t quite there yet. He isn’t happy about making amends, and Nina is why they are in their situation.

And while Sonny likely goes to bat for his lady love, he has no idea that she is the one who called the SEC on Carly and Drew (Cameron Mathison). When he finds out, things won’t be good.

Nina shows up at Carly’s home

As General Hospital spoilers teased, Nina shows up on Carly’s doorstep.

The preview video shows the women talking in the kitchen, and Carly must have said something rude because Nina says, “And to think I felt guilty.” This piques Carly’s interest, and she wants to know about what.

Naturally, this will lead to Carly playing detective, and she will likely be the one to discover the truth about the SEC call.

Be sure to tune in daily so that no moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.