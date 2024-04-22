General Hospital spoilers: Joss confronts Kristina, celebrations for Chase and Brook Lynn, and Gregory emergency

General Hospital spoilers for this week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that this week is full of chaos as the writers prep for May sweeps.

So much is happening in Port Charles. Storylines that have broken off from Jason’s (Steve Burton) return continue to flourish.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is spiraling as his meds are off, which will continue to be a focal point. Ava (Maura West) knows what’s happening but has an agenda no one knows about.

The celebrations continue as Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase’s (Josh Swickard) wedding inches closer. Getting things ready is important as Gregory (Gregory Harrison) declines.

When the people of Port Charles come together to celebrate, it won’t go as smoothly as many hoped.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what’s happening on General Hospital this week.

Joss doesn’t back down

After having words at Bobbie’s, Joss (Eden McCoy) and Kristina (Kate Mansi) go for round two.

They are no longer on the same page about Sonny, which angers Kristina. She feels Joss betrayed her father, but the blonde doesn’t see it that way.

While celebrating Brook Lynn’s bachelorette party, the two exchange words. Joss won’t back down, and with Kristina carrying Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ’s (Tajh Bellow) baby, the worry about her is at an all-time high.

The bachelorette party has drama, but Chase’s bachelor party seems to go well, at least from the General Hospital preview video.

Is Gregory dying?

Gregory has been a focal point on General Hospital for some time now. His relationship with his sons has moved things forward, but the storyline with ALS is finally getting moving.

Over the last few months, he’s had more mobility issues. There have been incidents and doctor appointments that seemingly predicted his demise.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Tracy (Jane Elliot) are both fond of him, and with Chase marrying Brook Lynn, he’s been seeing one more than the other these days.

The General Hospital preview video ends with a scene that has viewers wondering whether Gregory will make it to the wedding next month. He didn’t attend the bachelor party, but Finn (Michael Easton) did. Violet (Jophielle Love) runs to her dad when he gets home, asking him to “help Grandpa.”

What medical emergency will Finn walk into? Did Violet misread the situation?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the catfights and celebrations is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.