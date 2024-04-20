General Hospital Daytime Emmy nominations: Here’s who was nominated and who wasn’t

The Daytime Emmy Awards are less than two months away, and the nominations came in hot — or not, depending on who you ask.

Typically, General Hospital viewers see many actors nominated in the various categories, often more than one vying for the same award.

This year, though, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

And, honestly, we are shocked.

General Hospital doesn’t have anyone in the Lead Actor or Supporting Actress category.

However, the ABC soap has nominees for Lead Actress, Supporting Actor, and Guest Appearance.

Which General Hospital actors were nominated?

The Lead Actress category landed two General Hospital nominees. Finola Hughes (Anna) and Cynthia Watros (Nina) were nominated.

Robert Gossett (Marshall) is the lone GH nomination for the Supporting Actor category.

For Guest Performance, Alley Mills (Heather) is nominated.

This is a solid group of nominees, each earning their place among the other actors in their categories.

Watros has been a strong performer on General Hospital despite the massive amount of vitriol she’s received on social media. When the writers paired her opposite Maurice Benard (Sonny), some viewers went hard on the actress.

Mills stepped into the role of crazy Heather Webber after being Pam on The Bold and the Beautiful for years. The CBS sudser wasn’t using her, and when she stepped into Port Charles, she gave it her all. As she continues the role, with a new storyline coming up, we can’t imagine how this Emmy is anything other than a slam dunk.

Who wasn’t nominated?

We understand that reels are put together and submitted for consideration. Many previous Daytime Emmy submissions have been shown in the past, and it’s likely those who weren’t nominated didn’t submit.

However, it’s baffling that Maurice Benard doesn’t appear in the Lead Actor category. Perhaps he didn’t feel like the material was Daytime Emmy-worthy. He’s a talented actor, and the work he has now will surely be in the running for next year’s awards.

Also missing was Laura Wright (Carly) in the Lead Actress category. She’s been nominated six times since joining the ABC soap, and while we don’t necessarily think she should be considered this year among the ladies who received the honor, it’s still shocking not to see her name there. Perhaps she will be rooting for her costars from the comfort of her seat in the audience.

We have some questions with none of the actresses from General Hospital in the Supporting Actress category. Last year, Eden McCoy (Joss) took home the Younger Performer Daytime Emmy. That caused her plenty of criticism as she beat out two much younger actors. However, that was the only category she could submit based on the rules.

But we want to know why Tabyana Ali (Trina) wasn’t nominated. She’s killed her material, especially the scenes opposite Nicholas Chavez (Spencer). There was so much happening in their relationship, and she put her all into the role after taking it over from Sydney Mikayla.

While we hope that General Hospital can sweep the categories the actors are in and take home the Outstanding Drama Emmy, Cynthia Watros and Alley Mills deserve all of the accolades.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.