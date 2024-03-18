General Hospital spoilers: Jason makes a bold move

General Hospital spoilers tease that another week about Jason (Steve Burton) is upon us.

The build-up for this has been months in the making, and now, he’s ready to call his lawyer before anyone else gets wrapped up in this mess.

Michael (Chad Duell), Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), and Danny (Asher Jared Antonyzyn) are all in the know. Jason is hiding out in the Quartermaine boat house, and the search for him is closing in.

As they worry about what’s happening around them, John “Jagger” Cates is hunting Jason. He’s checking all the boxes with known connections because someone else is hiding him if he’s not with Carly (Laura Wright).

No one is genuinely convinced Jason shot Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), but the evidence and situations aren’t aligning.

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) is the only one who can truly help Jason.

Willow is worried

The General Hospital preview video contains clues about what will happen on the ABC soap this week.

As John continues to question people close to Jason, he gets closer to where his target is hiding out.

One scene shows him catching Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) at the hospital. She shares Jake (Hudson West) with Jason, but neither has seen him since his return to Port Charles.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) has been holding vigil at Dante’s side, so there’s no need to wonder whether she’s seen her ex. However, the previews show Danny looking like a deer caught in headlights.

A flip of the scene shows Willow panicking, asking Michael what happens if the agent comes to question them.

Jason calls Diane

After Willow gets nervous, Michael decides to take things into his own hands.

He still doesn’t know the whole story behind where Jason was or what his final mission was supposed to be.

Viewers know that John had Jason at Quantico, and his most recent target was Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Michael talks to Jason about what’s happening in the search for him, and they know that the people who know where he is hiding are getting to a dangerous point.

Jason decides to call Diane. She has been the one to keep him out of trouble, and with client/attorney privilege in play, he can tell her everything about what’s happened to him over the last two years.

Will viewers finally find out what Jason is up against?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.