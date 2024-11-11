General Hospital spoilers: Jason lands a punch, a pregnancy is teased, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease that this week’s episodes of the ABC soap will feature plenty of drama.

Much of the last two weeks have focused on Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) death and Holly’s (Emma Samms) revelation that she is Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) mother.

Last week, Michael (Chad Duell) saw the nanny cam where Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) slept together while he was out comforting Kristina (Kate Mansi).

Things come to a head this week with November sweeps reaching the halfway point.

Punches will be thrown, secrets will be revealed, and a possible pregnancy could lead to a paternity storyline.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Michael confides in Jason

If there is one thing you can count on, it’s that Jason (Steve Burton) takes everything personally regarding Carly (Laura Wright) or any of her children.

Michael fills Jason in on what he saw on the nanny cam, revealing Drew and Willow are sleeping together.

The General Hospital preview video shows a scene where Jason punches Drew in the Quartermaine foyer.

Spoilers teased that Michael and Willow would have a heart-to-heart conversation later this week.

Who is pregnant?

Everyone knew it was coming, but the General Hospital video confirmed it.

One of the ladies is pregnant, but who?

The video included Molly (Kristen Vaganos), Sasha, Willow, and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton).

It would be a very happy occasion for Molly or Brook Lynn, as both desire to be mothers. However, it will likely be Sasha or Willow.

A paternity storyline would keep things going through February sweeps at a minimum, and we’d guess it’s likely Willow, as Sasha wouldn’t turned up pregnant yet. However, it is a soap, so timelines are fluid.

When Tracy (Jane Elliot) told Cody (Josh Kelly) that Drew was like the other Quartermaine men, we knew a paternity story would come.

Is Lucky leaving General Hospital?

Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) hasn’t been seen on-screen in a while but is back this week.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Lucky are shown talking. He talks to her about not being sure whether he can stay in Port Charles.

His habit of running from things has him itching to move on, but with news about Lulu (Alexa Havins) coming this week, we have a feeling he may change his mind.

With Lucky’s return, Jonathan was put on contract. Despite his constant back-and-forth, he isn’t going anywhere.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.