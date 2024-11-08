General Hospital spoilers for next week: Anna wants answers, news about Lulu, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease that November sweeps continue to bring tears and drama.

The reality of Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) death is still being felt throughout Port Charles as everyone continues to wonder how this could have happened.

Sidwell (Carlo Rota) is well versed in the who’s who in Port Charles, and something tells us he is here for more than just the diamonds.

Meanwhile, several relationships are hanging on by a thread after a kiss turned into a full-blown affair. With everything caught on the nanny cam, things begin to fall apart.

Chaos is the name of the game for November sweeps, and it isn’t even half over yet.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Anna demands answers

After the warehouse explosion, Anna (Finola Hughes) demands answers from Jason (Steve Burton).

He is in a vulnerable place with Sam’s death, but he doesn’t stray from his silence-above-everything attitude.

Anna demands to know how long he has been lying to her, and we suspect he won’t be incredibly forthcoming.

Along with Jason, Anna has to deal with Holly (Emma Samms). She requests a favor from the commissioner. We suspect it has everything to do with Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson).

Alexis continues to mourn

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is consumed with grief as the impending funeral for Sam takes place.

The new reality wrecks her, but next week, she will get time with Diane (Carolyn Hennesy).

She will ask Kristina (Kate Mansi) to stop fighting with Molly (Kristen Vaganos). The two appear to have set their feelings aside, but an emotional Kristina is a ticking time bomb.

More Port Charles tidbits

Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) and Laura (Genie Francis) get news next week, which likely means it is time for Lulu (Alexa Havins) to wake up. It’s been years since she’s been awake, and Sam’s sacrifice becomes their gain.

General Hospital will offer Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson) to join the staff. He will likely accept, as we don’t see the doctor going anywhere.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) demands answers from Nina (Cynthia Watros) and expects the whole truth. Things about her former sister-in-law and her involvement with Drew (Cameron Mathison) aren’t on the up and up.

Speaking of Drew, he will check on Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) next week. After their little rendezvous in the nursery, he wants to ensure they are on the same page.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.