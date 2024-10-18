General Hospital gets messy with Sasha and Holly storyline

General Hospital viewers aren’t buying what the writers are selling — especially not that Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is Robert’s (Tristan Rogers) daughter.

This storyline seemingly came out of the blue without rhyme or reason. Sasha has been in Port Charles for six years, only entering the canvas because Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) hired her as Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) daughter.

While it’s true minimal backstory was given, Holly (Emma Samms), being her mother, is just off the wall.

During the most recent episode of General Hospital, Holly told Sasha she was Robert’s daughter. Excuse them?

Sasha talked about Ethan (Nathan Parsons), so she knew she had a brother, who was also Lulu’s (Alexa Havins) brother, and yet never thought to say anything to anyone. Not even Michael (Chad Duell) or Brando (Johnny Wactor)?

And before anyone gets upset because “Robert could have more than one child,” that isn’t the issue. It’s the messy writing that makes this hard to believe.

What about Cody’s DNA test?

The biggest flaw (but not the only one) in this storyline is that Cody (Josh Kelly) denied the paternity test that said Mac (John J. York) was his father the first time it was done at General Hospital.

Felicia (Kristina Wagner) thought something was up and wanted to run a test independently. She grabbed some hair at the Deception appearance on Home & Heart, but Sasha was ahead of her and switched Cody’s sample with one of her own.

The test wasn’t a match and would have indicated a relationship between the two, but not a paternal one, as Mac and Robert are brothers.

General Hospital fans took notice — quickly.

"Because Cody is your cousin."

Holly confirms that Sasha is Robert's daughter. #GH you have some explaining to do starting with that DNA test few months ago. #GeneralHospital pic.twitter.com/EtrXJjIxPe — Liz Masters (@LizMastersSC) October 17, 2024

The DNA test with Cody and Mac was too recent for GH writers to sweep it under the rug and pretend it never happened.

sasha switched cody's hair with her own hair for that dna test and you're telling me there was NO MATCH?? #GH pic.twitter.com/ciTq8QAz99 — ucharedits (@ucharedits) October 17, 2024

This decision isn’t sitting well with watchers, especially those who have grown to like and root for Sasha and those who remember the glory days in the 80s when the WSB, Scorpios, and Spencers were the show.

Now Sasha and Cody are trending!!!! Holly better be lying or confused!!! #gh pic.twitter.com/JbId1yd8WT — Mary (@mollymargaret_) October 17, 2024

Is General Hospital trying to get canceled?

As the last-standing ABC soap, General Hospital must pick things up, or it will end up like All My Children and One Life to Live.

The addition of new characters and the return of ones who weren’t wanted are not making the show better.

Kelly Monaco was fired, and her final scenes will air soon. The writers have chosen to kill Sam in favor of saving Lulu.

With November sweeps coming in, there’s room for improvement. This Sasha/Robert/Holly storyline isn’t it, and viewers aren’t happy about the newest developments in Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.