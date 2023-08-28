General Hospital spoilers: Jackson Montgomery returns, Carly issues a warning, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease plenty is happening in Port Charles this week.

The hit ABC soap has been teasing a storyline with Deception, and last week, viewers learned a lawsuit had been filed against the company for its Deceptor.

Between the cosmetic company and the entanglement with Sonny (Maurice Benard), Anna (Finola Hughes), Pikeman, and Cyrus (Jeff Kober), the drama is expected to be top-notch.

As walls begin closing in and discoveries are made, everyone should always be on alert.

The writers are preparing for fall drama, and it looks like it will focus on the mob scene more than anything.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Jackson Montgomery is back

After Lucy (Lynn Herring) and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) visited Pine Valley to see Jackson Montgomery (Walt Willey) and find out about his connection to Martin (Michael E. Knight), viewers went wild.

He’s back this week, and it seems he is the lawyer who filed a lawsuit against Deception.

It will be interesting to see who he represents, as Tracy (Jane Elliot) revealed she was working for someone. Could that someone be Erica Kane (Susan Lucci)? After all, she ran a cosmetics company on All My Children, so this could all tie together wonderfully.

In the courtroom, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) assures Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) that it will all be okay, but she knows it won’t. She is the one who gave Tracy the info to land them in the situation they are in right now.

Brick and Sonny have a theory

Could the Metro Court attack have been aimed at Sonny?

Brick’s (Stephen A. Smith) impression is that someone wants Sonny dead so they can inherit the territory and the money that goes along with it.

Selina (Lydia Look) has been looking very suspicious, and it seems she will play into this somehow.

Other Port Charles news

In the General Hospital preview, Carly (Laura Wright) warns someone to “get out of there.”

Who she is talking to isn’t shown, but all bets are on it being Joss (Eden McCoy).

Dex (Evan Hofer) is seen running up stairs. He’s been tailing plenty of people for Sonny, and as he puts the pieces together.

Plenty is happening in Port Charles this week, and surprises seem to be in store for viewers who have been invested in the Pikeman storyline for months.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.