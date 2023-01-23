General Hospital spoilers: Is Willow fighting a losing battle?

General Hospital spoilers tease an intense week in Port Charles.

Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) cancer is aggressive, and because she is pregnant, some tough decisions need to be made.

As the fallout of Carly’s (Laura Wright) secret continues, the main focus is on Willow’s condition getting worse.

Her loved ones and friends are worried about her and how the news that Nina (Cynthia Watros) is her biological mom will affect everything.

A lot is happening this week as February Sweeps begin next week.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Willow is scared

As time continues to move forward, her condition isn’t improving at all.

Terry (Cassandra James) is seen talking to Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow in the General Hospital preview video.

It looks like things are sad, as the end of the video shows Michael consoling Willow as they both look devastated.

Keeping their daughter in the womb as long as possible has been Willow’s goal from the beginning. It’s the very reason she delayed treatment in the first place.

Willow’s friends are worried

As Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Chase (Josh Swickard) show up for their friends, it shows that things are also taking a toll on them.

Sasha reminds Michael not to lose hope. She’s been through a lot over the last year, and being there for her friends is essential.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is taking things hard too. Michael and Willow are her family, and the tears she sheds are legit. She wonders why bad things continue to happen, and we can’t blame her. It’s been a whirlwind year for her too.

Other Port Charles moments

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) has questions for Drew (Cameron Mathison) and wants answers. She wants to know what he’s keeping from her, and we guess it’s the part that Carly played in keeping quiet about Nina being Willow’s birth mother.

Nina is angry as she throws a fit with Sonny (Maurice Benard). Is this because she isn’t a match for Willow? Did Willow decline her help? What has her lashing out?

There is a lot to unpack, especially regarding the next moves for Willow and Micheal regarding their baby. Nina wants nothing more than to move forward with her daughter but based on Willow’s reaction, that likely won’t happen.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.