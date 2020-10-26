General Hospital spoilers: Halloween week begins in Port Charles

General Hospital spoilers tease a ghostly week on the ABC soap.

Halloween week kicks off today, and plenty of drama is planned for the week leading up to November sweeps.

There are plenty of skeletons in Port Charles residents’ closets, and things are about to take a turn for the dangerous side.

Peter is spooked

Despite his facade, Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) isn’t going to stop the push for Peter (Wes Ramsey) to be exposed. He knows that his daughter and her mother could be in danger with him around, and risking their safety is not an option.

In the General Hospital preview video, Spinelli tells Peter he looks like he’s seen a ghost. This follows Peter taking a phone call, which could mean anything.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms)is hoping for a happily ever after, especially because it hasn’t worked out for her yet. Peter isn’t the one, but will Spinelli be able to save his baby mama in time?

Epiphany snaps

It will be a tough week for Epiphany (Sonya Eddy) as she is seen snapping at Franco (Roger Howarth) for taking the last chocolate bar.

General Hospital spoilers reveal she and Milo (Drew Cheetwood) split. She isn’t taking it too well, and apparently, everyone in her path will catch the wrath.

Their relationship hasn’t been on the show in a long time, so the breakup isn’t shocking to long-time viewers who have long assumed they were no longer together.

Valentin and Anna

As she pieces together her witch costume, Anna (Finola Hughes) is interrupted by Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) at her door. The two have been plotting and planning about Alex (Finola Hughes), and with all of the mentions of Anna’s evil twin, it wouldn’t be shocking to see her in Port Charles.

Will the disgraced Cassadine be able to help his friend, or will Alex get one over on them both?

As everyone in Port Charles dressed up for Halloween, expect more surprises. Nothing will be as it seems in the small town, and General Hospital viewers know that Halloween week is the lead-in for November sweeps.

Be sure to tune in all week so that you don’t miss a moment of the intense Halloween drama on General Hospital that is set to turn Port Charles upside down.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.