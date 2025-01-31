General Hospital spoilers for next week: Sonny’s health news, Sasha’s dilemma, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease that the drama heats up even more.

Things are all over the place in Port Charles, with storylines continuing at a decent pace. February sweeps begin, which means things are moving forward to have a big payoff.

The secret that Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is pregnant is out, revealing how she and Jason (Steve Burton) end up in a situation.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) is in danger of being caught as several people are beginning to close in on him, being the person who murdered Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dex (Evan Hofer).

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is faced with the reality of coming clean about the baby she put up for adoption, and it looks like Gio (Giovanni Mazza) may be that baby.

Here’s what’s happening next week on General Hospital as February sweeps begin.

Sonny attempts comfort after learning about Sam

After finding out that Sam was murdered, Sonny (Maurice Benard) talks with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). She is beside herself after learning Sam’s death was intentional, as are her daughters, Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and Kristina (Kate Mansi).

Sonny worries about Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), too. However, Lulu (Alexa Havins) is there to attempt to comfort her ex-husband during his time of need. After her conversation with Laura (Genie Francis), she should watch her step.

Meanwhile, the Davis women pull together to ensure Sam gets the justice she deserves. With Dante cut out of the case, they won’t know anything for sure.

Sasha gets a shock

For all she knows, everyone believes she doesn’t want the father involved. Everyone knows Cody (Josh Kelly), isn’t it, so no one has really dug into the situation.

However, Cody spotted Jason with Sasha at the boat house and assumed it was his baby. He’s been blabbering it around town, and when she finds out, it looks like she won’t have a choice to dispute the fact, especially because it could raise suspicions.

When Felicia (Kristina Wagner) has questions for Sasha, will she be honest with her aunt?

More Port Charles news

Nina (Cynthia Watros) wants nothing more than to keep Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) away from Drew (Cameron Mathison). When she attempts to form an alliance, will it be to protect Willow or herself?

Sonny gets news about his health. We assume it won’t be great, especially since it’s been a focal point in the new year.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy Port Charles drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.