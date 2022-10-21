General Hospital spoilers for next week: Relationships move forward, Willow gets news, and more

Willow gets news next week on General Hospital. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episode tease the ABC soap amps up the drama.

November sweeps will begin the week after next, so the writers will fast-track storylines and bring more mysteries to the forefront.

With Holly (Emma Samms) back, there is an entirely new angle to explore. Where has she been for two years appears to be the biggest question, but it’s not the only one.

There are some movements when it comes to some relationships, as a few move forward in unexpected ways.

The Hook Killer is still on the loose, but there hasn’t been another incident since Oz (Max Faugno) was killed on the pier.

Here’s what General Hospital viewers should expect from next week’s episodes.

Carly and Drew

As her time in Jacksonville gets wrapped up, Carly (Laura Wright) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) focus on the future.

They shared a kiss on the beach this week, so figuring out their next move is a priority.

Their friends and family know there is more than just a friendship between them, but will they have the guts to move forward?

Based on this week’s episodes of General Hospital, it looks like Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) will be dealing with more cancer.

She’s been having symptoms, and General Hospital spoilers tease she will get news next week. Willow opted to wait on treatment until she was out of the first trimester, and that time is quickly approaching.

Michael (Chad Duell) has no idea what she’s dealing with. Only TJ (Tajh Bellow), Britt (Kelly Thiebaud), and Terry (Cassandra James) know about her battle. Because of the friendship between Willow and TJ, Nina (Cynthia Watros) believes they are having an affair.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) has the town up in arms. Lucy (Lynn Herring) has been shot and disappeared, and Holly washed up in the lake. That was his doing to keep Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Anna (Finola Hughes) busy and keep them away from the disappearance of Lucy.

Things between Britt and Cody (Josh Kelly) take a turn when they make a discovery. Is it regarding Peter’s (Wes Ramsey) stuff? Look for Britt to go to Sam (Kelly Monaco) about something important, likely regarding Cody. And he will turn to Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) for some advice.

There’s news regarding what will happen to Sasha (Sofia Mattsson). Her guardianship has been up in the air since Brando’s (Johnny Wactor) death. Who will keep her in line?

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.