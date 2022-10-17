General Hospital spoilers: Danger lurks in Port Charles

Danger lurks everywhere in Port Charles. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease a week of danger as October is already halfway over.

The ABC soap has been hinting at more drama to come, and this week, it comes in the form of scary situations for several Port Charles residents.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), Lucy (Lynn Herring), and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) all appear to be targeted this week.

A surprising face will also appear on-screen. However, how she fits into this puzzle remains unclear at this point.

As one of the most significant months approaches, buckle up because it will be a wild ride.

Here’s a look at what you can expect from General Hospital this week.

Quartermaine drama

Viewers know that Willow is not only expecting a baby with Michael (Chad Duell) but also battling cancer. She has chosen to keep her fight a secret from everyone except the doctors treating her. However, that may not be for long, as the General Hospital preview suggests something happens to her.

Will Willow be forced to come clean with her family about what’s been going on? If so, will she begin treatment to save her life? Michael sure doesn’t have much luck with the women he loves, as they are either crazy or end up dead.

Lucy in danger

Now that Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) knows Lucy has been playing him, he isn’t very happy.

In the General Hospital video, Lucy is seen backing away while pleading. Has Victor decided to enact revenge, or will he play with the quirky woman for a while?

He knows she has been working for Anna (Finola Hughes) but has he pieced together Valentin’s role in all of this? It may be the case as a hysterical Anna calls someone asking for help because he is in trouble.

Other Port Charles news

Esme (Avery Pohl) is still locked away at Wyndemere. However, she enacts a plan that could leave Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) incapacitated.

She is shown with a candlestick in her hand, and viewers know that Esme is precise, if nothing else.

General Hospital spoilers teased that Holly (Emma Samms) would be back on-screen this week. Will she be shown in person, or will it be on a monitor like last time? This storyline has been delayed because of the actress’ battle with COVID-19, but she is finally back and ready to complete the arc that has been hanging in the balance.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.