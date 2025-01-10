General Hospital spoilers for next week: Nina bargains with Sonny, Lulu needs a favor, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease more drama and tense moments are on the way.

Much of Port Charles is wrapped up in the Michael (Chad Duell) situation, including custody issues and the realization that he may not recover.

Meanwhile, Sidwell (Carlo Rota) is slinking around Port Charles without anyone knowing. Being in Lucy’s (Lynn Herring) orbit also raises red flags.

At the very least, one person is attempting to knock Sonny (Maurice Benard) out of the business. Jason (Steve Burton) is ready to walk away, too, especially after seeing what happened to Michael.

With February sweeps on the horizon, things are just getting started.

Here’s what’s happening next week on General Hospital.

Willow stands her ground

After losing her children to a court order while Michael is fighting for his life, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is fighting back against Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny.

She will stand her ground as Michael’s healthcare decision-maker, and Carly won’t like it one bit. Expect the two women to have plenty to say to each other next week.

Meanwhile, Nina (Cynthia Watros) isn’t happy about how things are going and will attempt to appeal to Sonny’s good side. The hope is that he will persuade Carly to compromise, and the family can return to dealing with Michael’s care.

Michael in danger

Friday’s episode teased Cyrus (Jeff Kober) killing Michael after putting the meds into his IV.

He would be the third victim if Michael actually died. However, we aren’t sure what will happen.

Chad is leaving the show, but Frank Valentini revealed that the role would be open should he opt to return. Will they kill him off and then resurrect him later?

Other Port Charles tidbits

Joss (Eden McCoy) is determined to solve Dex’s (Evan Hofer) murder, and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) remembered the bell stopped ringing while speaking to her. Brenan (Charles Mesure) is sure Joss will figure it out, but will she do it before it is too late?

Lulu (Alexa Havins) isn’t happy to hear what Laura (Genie Francis) says when she agrees with what happened in Prague. Expect more scenes between Lulu and Tracy (Jane Elliot) next week. And it wouldn’t be messy if Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Lulu didn’t have words.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama in Port Charles is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.