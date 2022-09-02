General Hospital spoilers for next week: Nelle returns, Anna enlists help, and Maxie wants answers

Nelle isn’t done terrorizing Port Charles on General Hospital. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that it will be one for the books.

Things in Port Charles are a mess, with the lingering question about who attacked Ava (Maura West).

The suspect list continues to grow, but no one speaks up about what they know.

There are several obvious suspects on the spectrum. However, General Hospital writers know better than to make the attacker someone so obvious as Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) or Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst).

As next week plays out, the mystery will continue. The Cassadines believe one of their own did it, but no one will come clean. Should they be worried about each other or an outside enemy?

Here’s what to expect from the people of Port Charles next week on General Hospital.

Anna asks for help

Now that Anna (Finola Hughes) is aware of what Victor has on Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), she is ready to go all in to get his daughter back.

She has to be careful as Victor isn’t someone you want to cross, so she will ask someone she trusts implicitly. That person is Robert (Tristan Rogers).

Will the two superspies be able to rescue Valentin’s daughter and neutralize Victor? Will Robert agree to help Anna? After all, viewers know how he feels about him.

Nelle is back

That’s right, Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will be back in Port Charles. She isn’t alive, but she will be in ghostly form.

General Hospital spoilers revealed that Nina (Cynthia Watros) would have to face her past. Will this be where Nelle comes into play? She’s been carrying the guilt around since she learned that Nelle was her daughter.

Coincidently, this comes as Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is facing a battle for her life and the life of her unborn child. She is Nelle’s twin, but Carly (Laura Wright) and Harmony (Inga Cadranel) know the truth. One is dead, and the other isn’t opening her mouth.

Maxie wants answers from Britt

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) wants answers from Britt (Kelly Thiebaud), but will she get them?

Could this be about Austin (Roger Howarth) and his family member in town? Or is it about her relationship with Cody (Josh Kelly)?

Either way, Maxie can be demanding, especially when she wants something.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.