General Hospital spoilers for next week: Love, lies, and a short week

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap prove that the new year will start with a bang.

The Hook Killer is still a mystery, but their identity will be revealed as the new year begins.

There is also the mystery about Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) birth parents, except Carly (Laura Wright) knows the truth.

As Port Charles sends off 2022 and welcomes in 2023, the town will lose some of its own.

With Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) leaving and Sonya Eddy’s untimely passing, the hospital is losing some fan favorites.

Here’s what to expect from General Hospital next week.

Relationship issues

Despite their possible legal issues, Carly can’t seem to stay away from Drew (Cameron Mathison). The two will get in some romantic times with one another before it’s back to reality and the search for Willow’s birth parents.

Carly is playing with fire by keeping this secret, mainly because the longer the wait, the less chance Willow will be cured and survive for her children.

Speaking of honesty, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) decides to open up a bit more to Sam (Kelly Monaco) about his connection and relationship with Cody (Josh Kelly). Something tells us there’s more to the story than anyone knows.

As Sprina fans have been waiting in the wings for months, a little movement is coming from the camp. Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina (Tabyana Ali) get closer following their joint appearance at Britt’s party.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Several players in Port Charles begin to return on screen. Martin (Michael E. Knight) and Laura (Genie Francis) were back together to visit Cyrus (Jeff Kober). Next week, they each find themselves busy looking into things regarding their own lives.

The hunt for Lucy (Lynn Herring) is still on, and some familiar faces will pop up along the way, just as Andre (Anthony Montgomery) did this past week.

Look for touching moments between Cam (William Lipton) and Scotty (Kin Shriner) as the two bond when the young adult is looking for guidance.

It is also a short week. There will not be a new episode airing on Monday, January 2, which means there are only four new episodes next week. After Friday’s cliffhanger, the wait will be a bit longer, but usually, that means it’s worth it.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.