General Hospital spoilers for next week: Laura plays peacemaker, Ava seeks out Austin, and a wedding

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease more heartache for the residents of Port Charles.

February sweeps are in full swing, but not everything is for love.

A wedding is on the horizon, but lives could be altered forever with a big secret hanging in the balance.

Friday’s big Cassadine announcement sends several people reeling, especially Laura (Genie Francis), who is caught in the middle.

This will catapult one storyline to the center, and several others will pick up the pace.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Spencer’s big announcement sends the family reeling

Nikolas (Adam Huss) will battle Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) for custody of Esme’s (Avery Pohl) baby.

That’s right; the Cassadine family is left speechless after Spencer’s announcement.

Laura will attempt to make peace between her son and grandson, but it won’t be easy. Spencer is hellbent on making his father pay, and with his confession in hand, he is playing dirty.

Speaking of the baby, Nikolas attempted to get Esme to sign some paperwork. He thought he was being smart about things, but that’s not the case. Heather (Alley Mills) won’t stand for Nikolas or anyone else getting their hands on her grandchild. What crazy scheme will she cook up this time?

Portia and Curtis’ wedding

The time has come for Portia (Brook Kerr) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) to tie the knot. There are reservations leading up to the event, especially with the speculation that Trina (Tabyana Ali) is Curtis’ daughter, not Taggert’s (Real Andrews).

Portia and Curtis receive some bad news early in the week, but it must not be terrible because their wedding is still set to play out on cliffhanger Friday. Meanwhile, Jordan (Tanisha Harper) and Taggert catch up.

With Stella (Vernee Watson) clued into Jordan’s suspicions, it’s only a matter of time before she stills the beans. Is Trina Curtis’ daughter? That seems to be where this is headed.

Ava and Austin pairing?

After the breakup between Austin (Roger Howarth) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms), it looks like the General Hospital writers may be thinking of adding romance between Ava (Maura West) and Austin.

She walked in on the heated exchange between him and Mason (Nathanyael Grey). It piqued her interest, and the two have been running into one another recently.

Next week, Austin issues a warning to Mason — again. Will he get the hint? Probably not, but one can hope.

By the end of the week, Ava will be voicing concerns to Austin. Is it about the situation between him and Mason, or is it about Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen)?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.