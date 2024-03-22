General Hospital spoilers for next week: Jason’s detained, Sonny leans on Ava, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease more drama is on the way.

Many things are happening at once, most connecting to one central storyline.

Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) life still hangs in the balance as the search for Jason (Steve Burton) remains active.

The walls are closing in for those helping him as John “Jagger” Cates (Adam Harrington) is working overtime to ensure he’s captured and unable to expose his connection to the mob enforcer.

With May sweeps coming in a little over a month, the writers are setting the stage for more information to be revealed.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Jason’s turn to speak

Until now, Jason has only briefly talked about where he had been and hinted about someone having power over him.

Viewers know it’s John, but that has yet to be made public to those who know and love Jason.

However, that all changes next week when Jason talks about it.

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) is there for her client, but will it cause ripples between her and Sonny (Maurice Benard)?

At his arraignment later in the week, expect chaos to ensue with accusations being slung in both directions.

Despite what happens with the judge, it will be the first time Sonny and Jason come face to face after Dante was shot. Does he still believe his long-time friend was the one who shot his son?

Mixed emotions come with Jason’s surrender

As news begins to spread about Jason being detained at the PCPD, a wave of mixed emotions washes over Port Charles.

Carly (Laura Wright) immediately wants to rush to his side, but that may not be feasible. She’s determined, though.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason will see each other for the first time since Dante was shot. How it goes remains to be seen, but General Hospital spoilers tease she feels more hopeful near the end of the week. Could it be the reason that Olivia (Lisa LoCicero), Rocco, and Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) are summoned to the hospital?

Jake (Hudson West) is struggling with the news and battles with Danny over it. Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) has to work through this with her son, even if he isn’t open to it.

More Port Charles news

Trina (Tabyana Ali) is having a tough time. Stella (Vernee Watson) comforts her in her time of need.

Ava (Maura West) has been getting close to Sonny, and next week, two more incidents will bring them together again. Will they leap into bed?

Dex (Evan Hofer) is still in town — for now. Anna (Finola Hughes) will extend him an offer, but will he take it?

Be sure to tune in all next week so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.