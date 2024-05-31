General Hospital spoilers for next week: Gregory’s memorial, relationship issues, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease that tensions continue to rise in Port Charles.

May sweeps were less than stellar, with Gregory’s (Gregory Harrison) death being the highlight.

As Sonny (Maurice Benard) continues spiraling, those around him increasingly worry.

The fallout of the ChaLynn wedding will continue as Sonny makes his rounds next week.

Expect tension in relationships and marriages, with some things being shaken up.

Here's what's happening on General Hospital next week.

Jason’s ambush addressed

Friday’s cliffhanger left room for more. Jason (Steve Burton) became a target when thugs invaded the coffee warehouse, and a shootout ensued.

Sonny attempted to broker peace ahead of the incident, and we believe Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) ordered the ambush on Jason.

Anna (Finola Hughes) learns about what happened and wants to know more. Of course, this puts Jason in a spot because he shot at them, too. She will make a discovery that changes everything.

And speaking of Valentin, who will he talk to when he takes a secret meeting?

Gregory’s farewell

Finn (Michael Easton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) lost their dad, and his memorial will take place next week.

As friends and family gather to celebrate Gregory, things for the brothers continue to get more complex.

Chase will lean on Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) as he grieves the tremendous loss. Finn will push Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) further away, heightening the worry and leaving viewers wondering whether his spiral will continue.

Boundaries are tested

Carly (Laura Wright) is ready to confront Sonny. He seemingly tells her he offered Jason peace, which he declined. We imagine she will be even more upset once she learns about the ambush.

Kristina (Kate Mansi) learns that Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) spilled what happened at the ChaLynn wedding to Molly (Kristen Vaganos). It doesn’t go over well, and the revelation will complicate things between the Davis sisters.

Not all boundary tests are bad, as in the case of Nina (Cynthia Watros). Next week on General Hospital, she will get a surprise visitor. It’s likely Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) because nothing would make Nina happier than her daughter popping in to see her. Could this be the beginning of a budding mother-daughter relationship?

