General Hospital spoilers: Will Sonny have Dex and Jason killed?

General Hospital spoilers tease that the final week of May sweeps has the people of Port Charles on edge.

Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) mental state continues to deteriorate, and after his brutal attack on Dex (Evan Hofer), there is worry about what he could do next.

If we’re honest, May sweeps have been a bit lackluster this time. Gregory’s (Gregory Harrison) death wasn’t shocking, and that appears to be the most significant moment of the month.

With only a few days left to round out the month and push the ABC soap into the summer, we are hopeful that something bigger will come along.

Anna’s (Finola Hughes) concern about Sonny’s actions is brought to Jason (Steve Burton).

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Anna worries about Jason and Dex

Dex was honest with the commissioner about what happened to him. It has raised alarm bells, especially after Joss (Eden McCoy) begged Anna not to allow him to join the PCPD.

Since Anna is working with Jason and knows why he took the deal John “Jagger” Cates (Adam Harrington) offered, she reveals her concern about Sonny attempting to take him and Dex out.

It appears she does have reason to worry, as the General Hospital preview video shows someone lurking in the warehouse. He could be there for Sonny, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), and Pikeman.

Sonny runs into Dex

The park seems to be where everyone is hanging out these days — at least the younger crowd.

Dex is sitting on a park bench when Sonny stumbles upon his former employee.

What happens between the men remains to be seen, but we expect a confrontation at the very least.

In the preview video, Sonny talks to Carly (Laura Wright). He tells her that he gave Dex a chance to walk away and that what happens next is on him.

Other Port Charles happenings

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) continue to work together, but what will she do when he asks her if she’s ready to risk her freedom?

There will also be more about Gregory’s final goodbyes and likely some movement in Alexis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) hearing and return of her law license.

Over the weekend, the General Hospital family lost Johnny Wactor when he was shot and killed. He is the sixth person connected to the ABC soap who has passed away in 18 months.

