General Hospital spoilers for next week: Drew won’t back down, Trina helps Kai, and Jason talks to Sasha

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease that everything falls into place for an exciting February sweeps.

So much is happening in Port Charles, and things are about to escalate, leaving tensions high for everyone.

Michael’s (Chad Duell) treatment in Germany has taken him off-screen indefinitely, which means Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) are free to continue their relationship.

Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) health is still in question as threats to his territory become known. He needs to ensure he remains dominant, or he risks losing everything.

The walls are closing in on Cyrus (Jeff Kober), but will he get away with one more murder before he can be stopped?

Relationship issues

New relationships are forming while others are falling apart.

Carly (Laura Wright) is getting closer to Brennan (Charles Mesure) as he helps her through what’s happened to Michael. He’s been her knight in shining armor, meaning she feels like she owes him. When the stubborn blonde gets a warning, will it be from Jason (Steve Burton)?

Speaking of Jason, he and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) will talk next week. Will she tell him she is carrying Michael’s baby? He knows that Michael wanted to see her before he was sedated but has no idea why—yet.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) haven’t been able to get pregnant, and there may be another roadblock next week. How many more can their marriage handle, especially with the big secret she’s been keeping?

Drew isn’t above using everything and anything at his disposal, and he refuses to let anyone keep Willow away from him. What will the two come up with when he meets Martin (Michael E. Knight)?

The young adult scene heats up

Emma (Braedyn Bruner) is ready to give Anna (Finola Hughes) a run for her money. She is hitting the wild phase, and her interest in Gio (Giovanni Mazza) has been shown.

Anna will talk with her granddaughter next week, but it won’t do any good.

Joss (Eden McCoy) is nothing if not Carly’s daughter. She is determined to prove Cyrus killed Dex (Evan Hofer), even if it means her life is in danger. Will she help get him caught before it’s too late?

Trina (Tabyana Ali) will help Kai (Jens Austin Astrup) deal with the news he got about never playing football again. She has been a steady friend for him, one that isn’t in his orbit because of football. A budding romance may be in the works as February sweeps come barreling in.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.