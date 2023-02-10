General Hospital spoilers for next week: Cassadine issues, Trina’s interest is piqued, and Ryan makes a move

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease more drama and plotting is ahead.

February sweeps haven’t gotten too deep yet. Still, with the situation with Nikolas (Adam Huss), and Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) paternity bombshell ready to explode, it looks like the second half of the month will be when the action happens.

Things in Port Charles are dicey, especially when it comes to playing games with Victor (Charles Shaughnessy).

All of the storylines are being set up for a big April celebration of the 60th anniversary of General Hospital. Big promises have been made about what to expect, including the return of the Nurses Ball.

Now though, all the focus is on the Hook Killer and what happened to Esme (Avery Pohl).

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Ryan and Heather stir up trouble

General Hospital spoilers tease that there will be several scenes at Spring Ridge next week.

Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) and Heather (Alley Mills) are both there, and their daughter, Esme, is too.

While Heather is in mama bear protective mode, Ryan isn’t putting up with any of that.

By mid-week, Ryan will make a big move. That remains a mystery, but everything he does is calculated.

Meanwhile, Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) catch a lead. He’s had suspicions about Heather; it looks like that lead may tip him and his lady love off.

Trina’s paternity

As if it isn’t already obvious. Trina’s paternity will be the topic again next week.

The General Hospital writers have been teasing this payoff for over a year, and it looks like this may be the storyline that gets the most movement.

Spoilers tease Trina has a hunch about something, and she isn’t one to let things go. Could she be the one who puts things together about Curtis (Donnell Turner) being her father?

With Stella (Vernee Watson) sitting the wedding out, something suspicious is happening. Next week, Aunt Stella will get a visitor, and all bets are on it being Trina or Portia (Brook Kerr).

This is a big bombshell, and it looks like it has the potential to blow up a lot of lives.

Cassadine problems

While Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) hideout, they are working on playing games to catch Victor up to no good. They set a plan in motion, but it may have drawn unwanted attention their way.

By the end of the week, Victor is issuing urgent orders, and speculation is he knows that Anna and his son survived the tragedy of the catacombs.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) grows concerned, but why? Is it because his father is still “missing,” or does it have to do with his Uncle Victor?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.