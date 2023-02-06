General Hospital spoilers: Ava’s in danger, Trina’s paternity bombshell, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease the ABC soap is ready to drop a few bombs.

It’s February sweeps, and some long-term storylines will pay off.

Viewers have been waiting for the truth about Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) paternity to be blown wide open, and it looks like that bombshell is on the horizon.

There’s also the agitated situation with Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Nikolas (Adam Huss) that has Laura (Genie Francis) up in arms.

Meanwhile, Ava (Maura West) may have found some trouble by giving Spencer the ammo he needed against his father, but that’s not all she has to worry about.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what to expect from General Hospital this week.

Ava’s danger

Ava Jerome is no stranger to dangerous situations. After all, she was a part of the Jerome crime family.

Her move against Nikolas has angered the prince, who showed up at Wyndemere as Friday’s episode ended. He is angry and wants to know how she could have done that to him.

And while Nikolas’ temper is of concern, there’s a greater danger Ava should be worried about.

She has become friendly with Austin (Roger Howarth) and walked in on a confrontation between him and Mason (Nathanyael Grey).

The General Hospital preview video teased there was blood on someone’s hand, and it looked like it was either Mason or Austin.

Wedding bombshell

General Hospital spoilers revealed that Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Portia’s (Brook Kerr) wedding begins at the end of the week.

Stella (Vernee Watson) has caught wind of Jordan’s (Tanisha Harper) suspicions about Trina’s paternity. She doesn’t keep her meddling under control, so it’s only a matter of time before she spills the beans.

The ancestry test they both took is the link, especially since Trina deleted her. So, it looks like General Hospital has changed Trina’s father from Taggert (Real Andrews) to Curtis.

Trina warns TJ (Tajh Bellow) things are about to blow up, but she has no idea that her life is a part of that.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Laura is beside herself as she watches her son and grandson go viciously against one another. Their Cassadine genes are out in full force, and she isn’t going to stand for it.

Also, Liz (Rebecca Herbst) finally came clean with Finn (Michael Easton), but will he allow her to turn herself in? She is convinced that is what she must do, especially after Nikolas’ latest stunt with her mom.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.