General Hospital spoilers for next week: Carly is suspicious, TJ worries, and Jason helps

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that the drama is just getting started.

Things with Sonny (Maurice Benard) have been downward since he learned about Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) deception. As more people become concerned, the more outrageous he becomes.

The ChaLynn wedding will happen during sweeps. Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swiickard) had their parties, which means walking down the aisle is next.

Romance seems to be stirring through the town, which could have the potential for some new couples that have been hinted.

Sweeps typically carry a big event — something life-changing. With so many possibilities, the next several weeks will be filled with many ups and downs.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Carly comes to a realization

Things with Sonny have been complicated, especially concerning Carly (Carly).

His interactions with his family and those he was close to have been off, and she’s noticed it.

After their confrontation at the Metro Court, Carly has been thinking about Sonny and his behavior.

General Hospital spoilers tease that next week, she has a realization about her ex-husband. Will she be the one who figures out Sonny’s medication is off? Ava (Maura West) knows he isn’t getting the full dose, but she has yet to say anything.

Molly and TJ have issues

Asking Kristina (Kate Mansi) to carry their baby may not have been the best idea for TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Molly (Kristen Vaganos).

His concern over his wife’s sister being their surrogate grows as Kristina reacts to what’s being said about Sonny.

Will something happen next week that causes even more fear among the couple as they wait for their baby to arrive?

Other Port Charles rumblings

Jason (Steve Burton) is a busy man next week in Port Charles.

Anna (Finola Hughes) enlists his help investigating what’s happening with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). She may get more than she bargained for, though.

And he’ll talk with Dex (Evan Hofer) about his intentions. Joss (Eden McCoy) confided in Jason about her concerns regarding Sonny and Dex, and he wants to ensure nothing happens to him.

Look for Natalia (Eva LaRue) to be back on screen next week. She’ll have much to say to Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) after she seeks her out.

Get ready, GH fans! Next week will be the introduction to May sweeps, and the bar is very high.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.