General Hospital spoilers for next week: Bobbie’s goodbye, relationship tensions, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that viewers will need Kleenex.

Friday’s show saw Felicia (Kristina Wagner) and Anna (Finola Hughes) cleaning out Bobbie’s (Jacklyn Zeman) office.

The beloved General Hospital actress died in 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. Her co-stars were like family; she was good friends with Kristina and Lynn Herring off-screen.

Her tribute will take place next week as the news of her death spreads throughout Port Charles.

And while Bobbie’s death will be a big part of the canvas, it isn’t all about remembering the lost next week.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Familiar faces in Port Charles

As news of Bobbie’s passing spreads, Carly (Laura Wright) grapples with the mistakes she’s made.

When Sonny (Maurice Benard) hears the news, he goes to see his ex-wife. The two will exchange tender moments, as only a legacy couple could.

Bobbie’s memorial will happen mid-week, and Lucas (Ryan Carnes) returns home to say goodbye to his mom.

Bobbie’s memorial is coming up on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

The fallout of Nina’s SEC call

After months, Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) wrongdoings have come to light. She isn’t the only one feeling the heat, though.

Michael (Chad Duell) knew for months and said nothing. Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) isn’t happy with her husband, and it seems Joss (Eden McCoy) isn’t thrilled with him either.

Nina has to come to terms with what the truth means for her relationships, including her marriage to Sonny. Will she lose everything she has worked so hard to secure?

Other Port Charles tidbits

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will have to figure out what’s happening between her and Gregory (Gregory Harrison) after their New Year’s Eve kiss. They crossed the line in their friendship, and it’s time to discuss what’s next.

There’s also the situation between Sonny and Cyrus (Jeff Kober). Is this what puts Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) at odds?

Things between Ava (Maura West) and Nikolas (Adam Huff) are contentious, but the heat remains. Even though she said she could never forgive him, will they rekindle their romance?

Laura (Genie Francis) makes good on her recent promise to Esme (Avery Pohl) when she accompanies her to the PCPD. Does the mayor know that she’s lying about her recovering her memories?

Tracy (Jane Elliot) is onto Lucy (Lynn Herring) and Scott (Kin Shriner). She knew it the moment she zoomed in on Laura’s NYE photo. The question is: what will she do with them?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.