General Hospital spoilers: Bobbie’s death, Sonny’s hard truth, and Ava’s surprise

General Hospital spoilers tease that the new year brings chaos to Port Charles.

For months, viewers have been waiting for the other shoe to drop where Nina (Cynthia Watros) and the SEC are concerned.

Friday’s cliffhanger ended with Lois (Rena Sofer) ready to spill the beans to Sonny (Maurice Benard). She knows Nina is the snake, but will she follow through and tell her friend his wife has been lying for months?

Tragedy strikes this week on General Hospital when Carly (Laura Wright) gets an unexpected phone call.

2024 starts with a bang, and viewers should be excited if this foreshadows the upcoming year.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Carly gets life-changing news

Just when she is on a high after Drew (Cameron Mathison) returns to ring in the new year, things come crashing down for Carly.

The phone rings, and Carly is stunned to learn Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) passed away in her sleep while attempting to settle Luke’s (Anthony Geary) affairs in Amsterdam.

Drew says in the General Hospital preview, “Carly, what is it?”

Bobbie’s death has been a long time coming, as Jacklyn Zeman passed away after a brief battle with cancer. The writers held off on writing it in because of the strikes. They wanted it to be done right, and next week, that will happen.

Sonny learns the truth

It seems that the truth about the SEC call will finally be revealed.

The preview video hints at Sonny confronting Nina as Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) looks on.

Who called the SEC has been drug on for so long that it’s a relief this could be the week the truth is revealed.

However, the fallout will be front and center for weeks to come.

Ava gets a surprise

Someone has been terrorizing Ava (Maura West) following Austin’s death (Roger Howarth).

Someone sneaks up on Ava, covering her mouth to avoid her screaming.

Could it be Nikolas (Adam Huff) is back? It would be the perfect mix for the new year, and it would make sense that he killed Austin.

Having Nikolas back on the canvas could stir up a lot, including adding more drama to the Esme (Avery Pohl) recovering her memory storyline.

It will be an intense week on General Hospital, kicking off the new year with plenty of chaos.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.