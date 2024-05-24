General Hospital spoilers for next week: Ava stirs the pot, Jason gets help, and Sonny’s target

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease a short week.

It’s the final week of May sweeps, but GH will be down one episode to round out the month.

On Monday, May 27, an encore episode of General Hospital will air due to the Memorial Day holiday.

The repeat episode is from October 2023, where Cody (Josh Kelly) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) rescue Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) from Dr. Montague (Darin Toonder).

GH fans need not worry because the short week doesn’t mean they are missing out.

Nope. General Hospital plans to bring the drama, and here’s what we know about it.

The mob scene

A lot is happening with Sonny (Maurice Benard), Carly (Laura Wright), and Jason (Steve Burton). That’s not changing anytime soon as Sonny’s spiral continues and he becomes more determined to make Dex (Evan Hofer) pay for his betrayal.

Meanwhile, Jason exchanges new information with Anna (Finola Hughes) as their goal to take down Pikeman becomes more urgent. Little does Jason know he’s getting a helping hand from Sam (Kelly Monaco) and he comes up with a plan to get his ex out of trouble.

It should surprise no one that Sonny becomes angry with Jason over his latest decision.

Speaking of decisions… Carly makes a bad one when she pays Brennan (Charles Mesure) another visit. Yes, Carly is playing with fire, all in the name of trying to help.

Ava and Alexis stand their ground

The writers certainly seem to be writing Ava (Maura West) into a corner. She has kept the secret about Sonny’s meds and played a key role in Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) losing her law license.

Even her friendship with Nina (Cynthia Watros) has gone by the wayside. Things get worse for the friends when Ava confronts Nina about something next week.

Over with Alexis, she’s fixated on getting answers. Alexis learned Ava was behind her losing her law license. It doesn’t sit well with her.

The legal eagle needs more info, and Alexis gets it along with the last word, but she won’t have time to celebrate. Alexis has bad news waiting for her in Port Charles, and we know it’s about Gregory’s (Gregory Harrison) death.

More General Hospital news

Port Charles will continue to reel from the loss of Gregory.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) proves once again just how devoted she is to Chase (Josh Swickard) and his family. Over with Liz (Rebecca Herbst), she starts to rethink meddling in Finn’s (Michael Easton) drinking.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Portia (Brook Kerr) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) start a new venture, while John (Adam Harrington) grows suspicious and Laura (Genie Francis).

Plus, Michael (Chad Duell) confides in Drew (Cameron Mathison), and Kristina (Kate Mansi) and Dante have a heart-to-heart.

Who’s ready for another entertaining week of the hit ABC soap?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.