General Hospital spoilers: Elizabeth’s parents come to Port Charles

Elizabeth’s family is coming to town on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital is about to see two old characters return to Port Charles.

It seems like forever that the writers have been teasing the return of Elizabeth’s (Rebecca Herbst) parents.

Now, the roles have been cast, and Jeff and Carolyn Webber will be emersed in the Port Charles drama.

Elizabeth has been putting some things together, and she recently learned that her father knew Finn’s (Michael Easton) late wife, Reiko.

Interestingly enough, Liz’s parents haven’t been part of her storyline for years. Her grandmother, Audrey Hardy (Rachel Ames), raised her in Port Charles.

Several answers are needed moving forward, and this storyline will likely be covered during sweeps next month.

Who will play Jeff and Carolyn Webber on General Hospital?

Casting news broke earlier this week that William Moses and Denise Crosby will step into the roles of Jeff and Carolyn.

There isn’t much known about the dynamic that will happen when Jeff and Carolyn see Elizabeth, especially given that it’s been heavily suggested her trauma stems from something that happened because of them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

General Hospital viewers will know William Moses from his role as Cole Gioberti on Falcon Crest or for his role as Ken Malansky in the Perry Mason TV movies.

As for Denise Crosby, viewers may recognize her from Star Trek: The Next Generation or various other roles she’s held throughout the years.

Why are Jeff and Carolyn Webber coming back to Port Charles?

At this point, there could be several reasons for Elizabeth’s parents to return to Port Charles. However, it’s speculated that it relates to Reiko’s death and Jeff’s connection.

Meanwhile, Liz has been dealing with her life falling apart. She misses her husband, Franco (Roger Howarth), who was killed not too long ago. This triggered her to act out and do some dangerous things while unaware of them.

They also reached out to her son, Jake (Hudson West), and talked with him. This upset Liz so much, and that’s when things got really out of control.

Currently, there are plenty more questions than answers for this casting news. However, it opens up another layer of questions about the family and why no one is so quick to have them included.

Answers are coming. It’s just a matter of when at this point.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the hit ABC drama.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.