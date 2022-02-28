General Hospital spoilers: Drew calls out Nina, Carly challenges Sonny, and Stella wants answers

Drew calls out Nina on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for this week on the ABC soap tease it’s time to come clean.

Several situations need to be ironed out.

Where do relationships stand? A lot is happening in Port Charles, and this week, the truth comes to the surface.

Nina and Drew

At Charlie’s, Drew (Cameron Mathison) is ready to defend Carly (Laura Wright), and Nina (Cynthia Watros) is on the receiving end of his snark.

The General Hospital preview video shows Drew talking to Nina, and when she mentioned moving on with her life, he made sure to clap back, “with Sonny.”

It appears the GH writers are going with the Sonny and Nina pairing and Drew being Carly’s white knight.

Carly and Sonny

With Carly showing up at Sonny’s to find Nina there with him, things are a bit tense.

She went to tell him about Peter’s (Wes Ramsey) death, and she found Nina there with him. Carly isn’t one to hold back her feelings, so when she demands time to speak with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Nina better walk away.

Things are about to get tense as Sonny moves on from Carly, especially if he and Nina choose to continue their love affair. She has her reservations, but Sonny seems to think hopping into a full-blown relationship with her is the way to go.

Finn wants answers

Now that Bailey is back with Maxie (Kirsten Storms), Chase (Josh Swickard) has to work through his feelings for Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton).

The two stepped up to parent Bailey to keep her safe for Maxie until Peter could be handled, and now, they are left with broken hearts and complicated feelings.

ChaLynn shared a kiss, and now Chase is headed to talk things out with Finn (Michael Easton). He asks Chase about his feelings for the Quartermaine heiress, and it looks like he may spill the beans to his big brother.

Will General Hospital get a true ChaLynn pairing they’ve been hoping for?

Stella questions Curtis

While talking, Stella (Vernee Watson) wants to know what Curtis (Donnell Turner) is up to. She is likely talking about where his head is regarding his father.

Stella knows more about Marshall (Robert Gossett) than she is willing to admit. Curtis wants to dig deeper, and it looks like she may be hoping he will stop before things go too far.

Will Curtis back off and take Stella’s advice?

