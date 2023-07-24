General Hospital spoilers: Curtis’ reality sets in and Ava confides in Sonny

General Hospital spoilers tease that secrets begin to unravel on the hit ABC soap.

Port Charles has been filled with lies and deceit, some of which will bubble over in the coming weeks.

Ava (Maura West) is looped into something she never wanted to be, and she gets spooked as things move forward with the plan.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) is dealt a hard blow by learning that he won’t be able to walk despite surviving the shooting at the Metro Court.

There’s a lot to unpack as July sweeps wrap up.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Curtis wants Portia to walk away

So much has changed for Curtis in a short amount of time.

He was looking for Portia (Brook Kerr) to make things right with her when he walked into the line of fire at the Metro Court pool. Curtis wasn’t the intended target, but he caught the bullet.

The General Hospital preview video reveals Curtis telling Portia to walk away if he will never walk again. He is having difficulty wrapping his head around what life will look like.

Ava confides in Sonny

Sonny (Maurice Benard) knows something is off with Ava and her connection to Austin (Roger Howarth). He already had Austin followed by Dex (Evan Hofer), so his suspicions are off the chart.

In the preview video, Ava looks terrified, and Sonny notices. The new nanny is terrifying for her, as Avery is her whole life. Things between her and Sonny have improved significantly since Nina (Cynthia Watros) walked into the picture, but that could change because of Austin.

Spoilers teased that Ava would let Sonny in on what’s happening, but how much of the story will she give him? This whole mess began because she knocked out Nikolas (Adam Huff) and tried to hide his body. That snowballed into what’s happening now and is more dangerous.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Sasha (Sofa Mattsson) is dealing with a lot, but she has no idea about it.

Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) made a deal with the devil and will regret her decisions once the truth comes out.

Whatever the doctor injected into Sasha made her incoherent, and heading to Ferncliff is scary.

Carly (Laura Wright) will tell Joss (Eden McCoy) that she is selling the house to pay her fine. Don’t expect this to go well.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the crazy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.