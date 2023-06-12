General Hospital spoilers: Curtis celebrates, Ned wakes up, and Nina panics

General Hospital spoilers tease that things in Port Charles get a little wacky this week.

With the ABC soap preempted last week, the cliffhanger episode will kick off Monday’s episode, as things get complicated as the web of lies continues to grow.

A birthday celebration gives way to a budding relationship, a medical crisis could change everything, and a decision to inflict revenge backfires.

As the week progresses, problems continue to mount for one Port Charles resident as an investigation begins.

Many moments will be pivotal this week as the SEC storyline plays out.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Curtis celebrates with family, including Trina

Curtis (Donnell Turner) celebrates his birthday with his family.

As Marshall (Robert Gossett), Stella (Vernee Watson), Portia (Brook Kerr), and Trina (Tabyana Ali) show up to spend time with the man of the hour, Curtis is happy to begin forging a relationship with the daughter he never knew he had.

Trina wants to move slowly as she builds a relationship with her biological dad. She still considers Taggert (Real Andrews) her dad, which won’t change. However, she did say she wanted to get to know more about Curtis and have him in her life too.

Ned wakes up

After learning about Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) role in turning Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Carly (Laura Wright) into the SEC, Ned (Wally Kurth) tripped and hit his head before falling into the Metro Court pool.

As his loved ones wait by his bedside for him to wake up, Tracy (Jane Elliot) is quick to lie to the police and have Drew arrested for “pushing” Ned.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) are waiting for Ned to wake up, and he does. Will he remember what happened before hitting his head? Chances are no, since amnesia is a huge part of the soap world.

Nina panics as she tells Ava that Ned knows the truth

Nina is in an absolute panic as she informs Ava (Maura West) that Ned discovered she is the one who made the anonymous tip to the SEC.

She catches a break with his clumsiness, but as she waits for him to wake up, Sonny (Maurice Benard) hopes Ned will remember the truth. He doesn’t want Carly going to prison, and if Ned didn’t call the SEC, he wants to know who did.

Ava warned Nina about Sonny’s reaction when he found out it was her, so now she has to figure out her next move because it is inevitable that the truth will come out.

Will Ned wake up with amnesia?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.