General Hospital spoilers: Carly goes to Crimson, Anna makes a choice, and Maxie is concerned

General Hospital spoilers reveal it is going to be another intense week in Port Charles.

Problems are ready to boil over, and several of the storylines viewers have been waiting for will move forward.

Peter (Wes Ramsey) is one of the villains, and this week, it looks like he may be on his way to being exposed. But first, there is a feud heating up between two women in town, and both of them will go out of their way to prove their point.

Anna’s raised suspicions

In the General Hospital preview video for this week, Anna (Finola Hughes) has a conversation with Peter. It appears he may be attempting to confide in her, but she likely already knows the truth.

Will the battle between her conscience of wanting to save him outweigh the reality that he is a huge danger to everyone in town, including Maxie (Kirsten Storms), someone important to Anna?

Speaking of Maxie, she is seen looking concerned while presumably talking to Britt (Kelly Thiebaud). The two will have to help Nina (Cynthia Watros) as she deals with what life has thrown at her.

Carly confronts Nina

At the Crimson office, Carly (Laura Wright) tells Nina that things didn’t go down the way they seem.

It is all about damage control now, especially with the anger Nina exhibited at the cemetery. She heard Carly and Jax (Ingo Rademacher) talk about the night Nelle (Chloe Lanier) died, and now, she is going to do whatever it takes to get justice for her daughter.

This will also include seeing Wiley (Theo and Erik Olson). Spoilers indicate she may attempt to fight for her rights to see the little boy, as he is the only legacy she has left.

Look for Nina to spend some time with Maxie as they remember Nathan (Ryan Paevey). Both women loved him very much, and his loss is still felt all over Port Charles.

Alexis attempts to make amends

Despite Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) not wanting to give Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) the time of day, the latter still wants to make amends.

Sleeping with Ned (Wally Kurth) was a bad decision. When Alexis attempts to repent, Robert (Tristan Rogers) may be running interference. Olivia needs a friend, and that’s exactly what she has in him.

Be sure to tune in all week to see what happens in Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.