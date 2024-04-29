General Hospital spoilers: Carly confronts Sonny and a plot to eliminate Jason

General Hospital is coming in hot as May sweeps begin this week.

Things in Port Charles have been in chaos for months following the attempts on Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Anna’s (Finola Hughes) lives.

Pikeman is at the center of it all, and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is the head of the snake.

Relationships have changed, and new ones have formed, but everyone except Ava (Maura West) is concerned about Sonny’s behavior.

As everyone adjusts to Jason (Steve Burton) being home, things continue to get worse where safety is concerned.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Carly intervenes with Sonny

Despite being at odds, Carly (Laura Wright) wonders what is happening with Sonny.

His behavior has been off, especially his reaction to Jason being home. Their confrontation at the Metro Court was intense, and she wanted to know why he acted like this.

The General Hospital preview video shows the exes talking, and when Carly realizes that Sonny’s paranoia is back, she has an ah-ha moment.

Will Carly be the one who figures out Sonny’s medication is off? She watched as the same thing happened to Morgan (Bryan Craig) at the hands of Ava, and with Ava involved with Sonny now, everything is about to blow up.

Taking Jason out

Jack (Charles Mesure) and Valentin have several things to work out.

Their most significant issue is Jason. He had inside access to Pikeman, and with his knowledge and placement back in Port Charles, both should be worried.

Valentin devised a plan to remove Jason and frame Sonny for the hit. He knows the medication issue is on his side. After all, he is the one who has been messing with his meds for months.

Meanwhile, Anna gets closer to the answers as she works on the Pikeman case. The connection to the WSB led them straight to Jack. She knows that Valentin has some involvement, mainly because he was the one who went to Sonny and wanted him to allow the shipments in through his waters.

Big moves will be made as this all begins to come to a head during May sweeps. Pikeman, Jason, and Sonny have been centerstage, and things are about to move at a faster pace.

Will Carly get Sonny help before it is too late? What will happen when Anna asks for Jason’s help?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.