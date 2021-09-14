General Hospital spoilers: Briana Nicole Henry confirms exit as Jordan Ashford

Briana Nicole Henry left the role of Jordan Ashford on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

After three years on General Hospital, Briana Nicole Henry is out as Jordan Ashford.

She was a recast in the role after Vinessa Antoine left to move to Diggstown as the lead. Viewers didn’t warm up to Briana as Jordan quickly.

Walking into the soap and stepping into that role wasn’t easy, but she did it. As time went on, some General Hospital fans came around. Her pairing with Curtis (Donnell Turner) helped viewers warm up and eventually accept her fully.

Briana Nicole Henry addresses General Hospital exit

It’s true. Monday’s General Hospital episode was the last for Briana Nicole Henry as Jordan Ashford.

Leaving to get medical attention is how she was written out, which leaves the door open for a character recast or a return for Henry.

Despite exiting the show, it looks like it was Briana’s choice to walk away. She took to Instagram to confirm her status, saying, “I suppose it is that time isn’t it. As I celebrated my third year of being on General Hospital yesterday, I also watched my last episode as Jordan Ashford air.”

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Talking about her decision to walk away from General Hospital, she wrote, “I decided it was time for me to move on from @generalhospitalabc and I got nothing but love and support from everyone involved.”

The struggle to get fans to connect with her in the role of Jordan wasn’t lost on Briana either. She mentioned it, writing, “To the fans, it took me a while to win you over, but once you saw my heart you made me feel so much love. I hope I brought something unique and honest to your beloved character of Jordan Ashford, she’s one helluva woman.”

What’s next for Jordan Ashford?

Since General Hospital didn’t kill off Jordan, there is a chance the character can resurface down the road. A recast is possible, and especially with the way the writers took Jordan away, there is no rush to have her return.

This leaves Mac (John J. York) in charge at the PCPD, so hopefully, he will be more present. Long-time General Hospital viewers miss the vets who have been placed in the background.

As for what’s next for Briana Nicole Henry, no one knows. The actress didn’t reveal what she has lined up next or what she plans to do. Saying goodbye to Jordan wasn’t easy, but she left her in a good spot.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.