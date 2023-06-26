General Hospital spoilers: Ava panics and Nina gets a surprise

General Hospital spoilers tease that threats abound in Port Charles.

There is no shortage of tense moments this week on the ABC soap.

With Ned (Wally Kurth) believing he is Eddie Maine (or is he just faking that?) and Mason (Nathanyael Grey) pressing Ava (Maura West) and Austin (Roger Howarth), no one is safe in Port Charles.

Selina (Lydia Look) is back, determined to ensure nothing interrupts her poker games, including two players going after each other.

With so much potential for chaos, it seems July in Port Charles will be filled with anger, worry, and possibly romance.

Here’s what to expect this week from General Hospital.

Nina comes face to face with Ned/Eddie

Last week’s General Hospital cliffhanger saw Nina (Cynthia Watros) on the phone in the Savoy, and Ned/Eddie approached her.

When he says she is the one he’s been looking for, will it be because he knows who he is and what she did, or will it be because he thinks she will help him get to Las Vegas?

At this point, it’s unclear whether Ned is faking this shift in personality, though Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) thinks he wasn’t faking it.

However, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton), Tracy (Jane Elliot), and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) are worried as they wonder where Ned/Eddie could have gone.

Avery goes missing?

The General Hospital preview video shows Mason in Port Charles and Austin warning Ava that his patience is thin.

They are supposed to collect evidence on Sonny (Maurice Benard), and so far, they have nothing.

When Austin tells Ava no one is off-limits, she looks panicked. Avery is the only child she has left, and despite her being heavily guarded because she lives with Sonny, something unsettling hits Ava.

Her worst nightmare happens when the nanny says Avery has gone missing. She jumps to the worst possible scenario and begins to panic.

Will Mason be the one who took Avery? We think he may show up to bring Avery back to the nanny to show Ava what he can do to light a fire under her to get the goods on Sonny. Losing another child isn’t something she can handle.

All of this is connected to Pikeman, meaning the storyline won’t be over any time soon. Who is running Pikeman remains one of the top questions.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.